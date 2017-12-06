Btobet wins the SBC Awards 2017 as the rising star in sports betting innovation

PRESS RELEASES

During the SBC Awards ceremony that took place yesterday at the Artillery Garden at the HAC in London, BtoBet was announced winner in the category “Rising star in Sports Betting Innovation 2017”.

In a sparkling atmosphere, with over 500 industry delegates attending, the sport betting community hasconfirmed once again this year BtoBet as a robust and advanced technology platform partner for iGaming and Sportsbook.

Commenting on the award, BtoBet’s chairman Alessandro Friedstated:

“It is an honour to close 2017, rich inachievements and awards for BtoBet, with this new prize at the prestigious Sports Betting Community in London. The SBC Awards 2017 confirms that our product strategy has successfully positioned BtoBet as a fully trusted technological partner.I personally consider BtoBet as a partner, not as a supplier,and aspartnerswe willkeep providing constant support to our clients; our support department is working closely with our client’s operations team – as colleagues – helping them during the everyday operational job, identifying their needs and working side by side, winning together overany industry competition.”

Fried concluded: “We are ready for the upcomingnew challenges of 2018. The first important appointment in the new year will be ICE Totally Gaming where BtoBet will meet all partners, clients and all operators at our stand S1 -320.”

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a pioneer in new technologies for iGaming operators and the betting industry by usingtechnological intelligence as its main base for its products. It offers unique, customisable, secure and flexible cloud based systems delivering unprecedented capabilities to drive sportsbook and iGaming business. BtoBet has offices in Macedonia, Italy and Malta. The Technical team of the company is in Skopje and has an ever-growing team of developers. BtoBet’s dynamic Sportsbook team operates from Rome, whilst Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre.

