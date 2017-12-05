Yggdrasil extends Denmark reach with Danske Spil – GVC deal

PRESS RELEASES

5th December, 2017 ­­– Yggdrasil Gaming has agreed a deal with Danske Spil to go live via the GVC platform, further extending its reach in Denmark.

Yggdrasil games will be available on Danske Spil during Q1 2018, and will also go live on GVC brand bwin.dk at the same time as part of the agreement.

The operators will enjoy access to popular Yggdrasil titles including recent blockbuster release Vikings Go Berzerk, as well as its collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™ and social sharing tool, BRAG™.

Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist said: “Our entry into Denmark has been marked with significant interest in Yggdrasil content from operators looking to improve their gaming portfolios.

“This latest deal to go live on Danske Spil and bwin.dk via GVC brings our games to players with two of Denmark’s most popular brands.”

GVC Chief Product Officer Liron Snir said: “Yggdrasil games are already enjoyed by players across the Nordics and beyond, so it is fantastic to bring them to our customer’s in Denmark’s regulated market.

“Denmark is an extremely competitive market, so Yggdrasil’s high-quality titles and industry-first promotional tools will give both our brands and our B2B partners a powerful edge.”

Danske Licens Spil Head of Product Søren Schneider said: “Danske Spil is always looking to better serve our player base, and we are certain that Yggdrasil games will prove extremely popular.

“Yggdrasil is a well-respected name within gaming, and it is a pleasure to work alongside them to strengthen the Danske Spil offering.”

Yggdrasil recently announced its intention to enter Denmark and is set to go live in the coming months.

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

