Quickspin launches Achievements Races

Innovative promotional tool designed to complement supplier’s Achievements Engine and reward loyalty

Stockholm, December 5th 2017 – Swedish slots specialist Quickspin, a Playtech Group company, has unveiled its innovative new Achievements Races promotional tool, designed to offer an improved gaming experience and maximise retention opportunities for operators.

The new tool complements the supplier’s Achievements Engine, which was launched earlier this year to provide a more fun and rewarding slot journey.

The races will allow rewards to be achieved much quicker, in some cases four times as fast, giving players meaningful prizes and an even more valuable experience.

Achievements Races will be available from January 2018, and is set to be integrated into Quickspin’s leading games including the newly-released Mayana.

“We’ve received fantastic feedback from operators for our Achievements Engine, and Achievements Races represents another valuable tool within their marketing strategies,” said Quickspin CEO, Daniel Lindberg.

“With the achievements themselves being a powerful retention tool aimed to increase loyalty of the players, the races allow for a promotional boost where a spotlight can be put on achievements during a period where the rewards are much more easily reached.”

Founded in 2011, Quickspin rapidly established itself as a leading development studio for real money and social casino gaming and was acquired by Playtech in March 2016.

Now licensed in multiple jurisdictions, its award-winning content has helped the company sign agreements with a long list of leading operators.

For more information about this press release please contact Square in the Air on 00 44 203 586827 or enquiries@squareintheair.com For more information about Quickspin please contact Daniel Lindberg on daniel.lindberg@quickspin.com or 0046 709 676768

About Quickspin

Quickspin is a Swedish game studio developing innovative video slots for real money online gambling and free to play social markets. The aim of our 60-strong team of gaming industry veterans is to cause a market-changing shift in quality and innovation by creating the kind of games that we as players would love to play. Quickspin games are integrated with

our customers’ casino through our own platform which includes ground breaking promotional tools to help attract and retain players



About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

www.playtech.com

