Magnet Gaming reveals new Le Chef slot

Denmark, Tuesday 5th December 2017 – Magnet Gaming is giving players the chance to cook up a storm thanks to its newest slot, Le Chef.

The innovative slots provider’s latest release features nine aptly-designed reels and two progressive jackpots, and is sure to appeal to those with a sweet tooth.

Available on desktop and all mobile devices, players help Le Chef create some tasty treats in their bid to scoop Le Jackpot.

The slot offers players the chance to win on every spin with entertaining bonus rounds such as Bon Appétit, Food Critic, Kitchen Time and Pick a Dish.

Thomas Nielsen, Head of Gaming Licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “Le Chef serves up the French restaurant experience to players and if you can impress Paris’s toughest food critics, there are plenty of delicious prizes to be gobbled up.

“We are sure this game will appeal to those foodies out there, and we think they’ll be chomping at the bit to get their teeth into the food-filled bonus rounds that it has to offer.”

Magnet’s slots portfolio includes titles such as Fish Tank, Inspector and Gold Rush, with more thrilling titles to be launched later in 2017.

Magnet Gaming, which are based in Aalborg, Denmark, hold a number of licences that allow direct integrations with suppliers. Titles are also available via Microgaming’s Quickfire and NYX’s OGS distribution platforms.

