Videoslots’ Christmas Calendar kicks off festive countdown

1st December, 2017 – The countdown to Christmas has officially begun at leading casino operator Videoslots.com, with its Christmas Calendar promotional campaign starting today.

In the run up to Christmas Day, Videoslots will offer its players various rewards each day, which can be won by completing a certain number of spins on that day’s featured title.

The generous rewards will be kept hidden from the player until they’ve fulfilled the requirements, but they’ll include a mix of Free Spins, Weekend Boosters, and Casino Race Multipliers.

The campaign period will run from 1st December until Christmas Day, which will be celebrated with Red Tiger Gaming’s Jingle Bells slot.

Other games featured in the Christmas Calendar include Play’n GO’s Hugo 2, Yggdrasil’s Jungle Books and Pragmatic Play’s Diamond Strike.

Alexander Stevendahl, CEO at Videoslots.com, said: “We’re known for our impressive promotional campaigns at Videoslots, and in keeping with the festive spirit, this year’s Christmas Calendar will be giving out thousands of free spins and other rewards over the next 25 days.

“Each day’s rewards will be linked to some of our players favourite slots, allowing them to continue their usual gaming habits but with bigger wins and rewards on offer.”

This year’s Christmas Calendar follows the success of last year’s edition, which saw thousands of spins and multipliers given away throughout the period.

For more information on Videoslots’ Christmas Calendar, please visit: https://www.videoslots.com/christmas-casino-rewards-2017/

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,300 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It was the winner of Best Casino at the 2015 and 2016 Casinomeister Awards, Best Gaming Experience and Best Casino Manager at the 2016 Casinomeister Awards, and Best Slots Operator at the 2017 International Gaming Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Limited, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

