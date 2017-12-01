SBC Awards 2017 – BtoBet shortlisted in 3 categories

PRESS RELEASES

The sport betting industry this year is confirming BtoBet’s reputation as a robust and advanced technology platform partner for iGaming and Sportsbook. The multinational company has just been shortlisted in 3 categories for the upcoming SBC Awards:

• Sportsbook Supplier of the Year

• Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation

• Best Multi-Channel Supplier

After “The best Sports Betting Innovation 2017 – CEEG” award gained in Budapest, during the Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference, and after being finalist as “Best Digital product 2017” for the Global Gaming Awards in Las Vegas, the multinational company is now ready to celebrate another new important achievement in London.

BtoBet will participate in the awards ceremony on 5th December at Artillery Garden at the HAC in London.

Commenting on the 3 nominations, BtoBet’s chairman Alessandro Fried stated:

“The commitment of BtoBet, investing in the highest technology and flexibility for the Sports Betting industry is getting great feedback from the market. The awards we are winning highlight us as an efficient and stable technological partner, providing constant support to our clients through skilled and knowledgeable referrals, helping operators to achieve objectives in a safe environment.”

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a pioneer in new technologies for iGaming operators and the betting industry by using technological intelligence as its main base for its products. It offers unique, customisable, secure and flexible cloud based systems delivering unprecedented capabilities to drive sportsbook and iGaming business. BtoBet has offices in Macedonia, Italy and Malta. The Technical team of the company is in Skopje and has an ever-growing team of developers. BtoBet’s dynamic Sportsbook team operates from Rome, whilst Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre.

