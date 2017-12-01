Kambi Group signs Sportsbook deal with gaming operator Sun International

PRESS RELEASES

Kambi Group has signed a multi-channel agreement to provide leading gaming and hospitality group Sun International with its premium Sportsbook and technology services.

South Africa-based Sun International, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, is one of the largest gaming companies in the Southern Hemisphere, with more than 25 hotels and casinos situated across Africa and Latin America.

The company also operates the South Africa-facing online sportsbook brand SunBet.co.za which, as part of the multi-year agreement, will transition to Kambi’s award winning end-to-end sports betting solution.

SunBet currently operates on proprietary technology but will migrate to the Kambi Sportsbook, supported by a Bede Gaming backend platform, before launching the brand into additional markets.

Further to the digital upgrade, provisions are in place for a roll-out of Kambi’s retail product suite, initially across Sun International’s South African-based casino resorts, followed by a large number of Sun International’s retail partners.

As a result of the deal, the Kambi Sportsbook will be live in five continents, cementing its place as the leading global provider of premium sports betting solutions.

Kristian Nylén, CEO of Kambi, said: “We are delighted to have signed a company of the calibre of Sun International and, in doing so, increase our already substantial international footprint. Sun International is one of the largest and most respected gaming companies in South Africa and Latin America, and we are therefore very excited by the potential of this new partnership.

“The deal continues what has been a very successful period for Kambi. Not only have we secured extensions to some of our key customer contracts, but we have also maintained a steady flow of new customer wins, illustrating the relevance and scalability of the Kambi Sportsbook.”

Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International, added: “One of Sun International’s stated aims has been to increase the size of our online business and in Kambi we are confident we have selected the right partner to help us achieve this goal.

“Kambi has a record of spring-boarding visionary Sportsbooks and I believe our customers will soon have access to the number one Sportsbook on the market.”

The deal represents the eighth successive quarter in which Kambi has signed a new customer, having already concluded agreements with Greentube, Corredor Empresarial and Bulgaria’s National Lottery AD in 2017.

Furthermore, in recent months Kambi has signed extended deals with key customers 888sport, LeoVegas and Paf.

For further information, please contact:

Kambi Group

Gerard Starkey, Senior Content and Communications Manager

+44 7720 496 788

www.kambi.com

Sun International

Zoleka Skweyiya, Group Communications Manager

+27 11 780 7280

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming and gambling operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from frontend user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 15 customers include Kindred Group, 888, Paf, Televisa, LeoVegas, Mr Green and Napoleon Games. Kambi employs more than 600 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Bucharest, London, Manila, Stockholm and Sydney.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach. Kambi is a member of WLA, EL, Cibelae and is eCOGRA and ISO 27001 certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “KAMBI”. The Company’s Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

About Sun International

Sun International is one of Africa’s largest tourism, leisure and gaming groups with a diverse portfolio of world-class resorts, luxury five-star hotels and contemporary, well-located casinos. The group, which pioneered gaming in southern Africa in the 1970s, continues to be the leader in the field. It also sets the standard for hosting large-scale international and local events.

Sun International has a presence in Latin America that began with the opening of the Monticello Grand Casino in Chile in 2008. Following a merger with Dream S.A. (Dreams), Sun International is now the largest gaming company in Latin America with operations in Chile, Peru, Colombia and Panama.

In 2013, the company launched its sports betting platform, SunBet.

Comments