Breakout Gaming Group launches new dedicated poker site on GG Network

PRESS RELEASES

In addition to all major fiat currencies, BreakoutPoker.com, a member of the GG Poker Network, will accept the BRK cryptocurrency for player transactions

1 December, 2017 – San Jose, Costa Rica: The Breakout Gaming Group has announced the launch of its new online poker site, BreakoutPoker.com.

Building on the success of its newly-released Breakout Casino, the Group has completed the development of the new poker site, a member of top-ranked GG Network, providing Breakout members with a premier poker destination available in most global markets.

Breakout Poker is the first online poker site to accept the BRK Coin as a deposit and withdrawal currency, in addition to Bitcoin and USD. Within several months the site will add BRK denominated tables and dual cashier balances, providing players the ability to play at any table with seamless currency conversion. The BRK Coin currently trades on several online exchanges including Bittrex.com.

“We hit a major milestone with the launch of BRK-denominated gaming,” said James Stroud, CEO of Breakout Coin Services. “Our focus now is to add the acceptance of BRK across all of our gaming platforms.”

Breakout Coin Services is the crypto-development company that engineered the BRK coin as part of the world’s first multi-currency blockchain.

The GG Network is currently ranked in eighth position on Poker Scout, with thousands of members playing concurrently online. The network offers Hold ’em, Omaha and a unique blend of action-packed proprietary games.

Gian Perroni, Chief Gaming Officer at Breakout, said: “The launch of our new poker site provides our members with access to one of the most exciting and forward-thinking poker networks. The combination of GG Poker’s dynamic product development team and our innovative BRK cryptocurrency integration gives us the opportunity to introduce poker to both existing and new poker audiences.”

Breakout Poker is integrated into the Breakout Affiliate program, along with the current UKGC-licensed BreakoutCasino.com, and Curacao-licensed BreakoutGaming.com. The program offers affiliates generous commissions with no minimum earnings or delivery requirements, and featuring no negative carry-overs on affiliate revenues.

About the Breakout Gaming Group

Breakout Gaming has created a suite of entertainment platforms for both gamers and gamblers, including a full selection of the most advanced gaming products online. Working with both standard fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, including the Breakout Coin (BRK), the Group offers a full online gaming platform featuring sports, casino, poker and skill games wagering, a digital download PC/Mac game store, a full RNG and live dealer casino, and the new Breakout Poker.

BreakoutCasino.com sits under Pariplay Ltd (#125304C) of registered address Clinch’s House, Lord Street, Douglas, Isle of Man IM99 1RZ and is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. For players residing in Great Britain the site is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission under licence number 039167-R-319323-010 issued to Pariplay (Isle of Man) Limited.

BreakoutGaming.com is operated by Breakout Group B.V. (Curacao) and operates under Curacao eGaming License No. 1668/JAZ.

BreakoutPoker.com is operated by Breakout Group B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Breakout Playa Limitada, Reg# 3 102 712947, Oficentro Momentum Lindora; Radial Lindora-Santa Ana, Costa Rica, licensed to conduct online gaming operations by Government of Curacao License no 365/JAZ Sub-License GLH-OCCHKTW0707182016

