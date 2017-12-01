Affiliate Insider to boost growth and development in the affiliate sector

PRESS RELEASES

SBC Global and Best Odds Marketing have joined forces to launch Affiliate Insider, a joint venture designed to spearhead growth and development in the gambling affiliate sector.

SBC Global, a leading news and events company for the sports betting industry, will work with Best Odds Marketing and AffiliateFEST Founder Lee-Ann Johnstone, to operate a brand new affiliate news, training and events focused business.

Increased regulatory responsibilities and levels of compliance have been placed on affiliates and operators in the iGaming industry, which has seen a number of major operators implementing a ‘one strike and out’ policy for their marketing partners. This demonstrates a need for the affiliate sector to improve skills and business development in order to support acquisition growth.

Combined with a growing wave of consolidation, there has been a lot of change in a small period of time, meaning affiliate businesses have had to adapt very quickly.

Affiliate Insider provides detailed insight about this changing regulatory landscape, and further developments to the marketplace, particularly with affiliates now facing tighter regulation, stricter advertising controls and greater digital disruption.

The business will also cover in-depth training, business support, affiliate mentoring, news and marketing promotions for new and existing iGaming affiliates and those who making the move into the operator channel. It will also provide support for operators seeking access to the best affiliate marketing strategies and skills development for driving incremental revenue.

Johnstone said: “The affiliate market has matured significantly over the past decade and continues to grow at a rapid rate. There is a dire need for ongoing training and development services that help operators and affiliates growth hack their businesses and keep ahead of digital change.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with SBC Global to launch Affiliate Insider, which will focus on supporting affiliate marketing best practice, news and insights and skills development for operators, suppliers and affiliates, enabling closer collaboration within this ever-growing channel.”

SBC Global Founder Rasmus Sojmark added: “Lee-Ann is an award winning affiliate marketing expert and has a wealth of expertise building global affiliate programmes. Affiliate Insider is therefore a perfect complement to SBC’s existing business.

“By focusing on creating specialist industry forums, our mission is to focus on knowledge sharing, skills development and better collaboration in the affiliate space to enable businesses to implement innovation, increase revenue and stay ahead of digital transformation.”

The first of these specialist forums has been confirmed as a part of next year’s Betting on Football conference agenda. The Affiliate Insider Bootcamp, held on Wednesday 21 March, will offer affiliate focused panel sessions, presentations and workshops, with content ranging from digital marketing hacks to latest innovative technologies to scale affiliate business growth.

About SBC Global: Founded in 2009, SBC Global (Sports Betting Community) works with industry leaders to develop the betting and gaming industries. Our services include news coverage, knowledge creation, conferences and exhibitions, seminars and industry awards. Key brands include SBC News, SBC Events, SBC Media, CasinoBeats, EsportsInsider and Oddslife. Event brands include Betting on Football, Betting on Sports, SBC Awards and ESI Forums.

About Lee-Ann Johnstone: Founder of Best Odds Marketing and curator of AffiliateFEST an iGaming affiliate academy, Lee-Ann is an award winning digital marketing expert with over two decades of online marketing expertise specialising in Affiliate Marketing. She has developed and grown global marketing programmes for affiliate networks and big name brands across both retail, payments and a variety of iGaming verticals. She’s a seasoned business mentor for digital start ups at both the London Accelerator Academy and Virgin Business and regularly speaks at industry events on affiliate marketing. She is also published in a variety of iGaming publications as a thought leader on affiliate marketing in the UK.

