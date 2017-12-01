All aboard the Orient Express in Yggdrasil’s latest slot

PRESS RELEASES

Yggdrasil Gaming transports players on the trip of a lifetime in its latest slot Orient Express.

Passengers will start their luxurious journey in Paris, as they look to spin their way to Istanbul, stopping at Venice and Belgrade on the way.

Players will be immersed in the heart of each city on the way, with e ach stop providing its own background, free spins and unique features, including Walking Wilds, Win Multipliers, Wild Reels and Random Wilds.

Reaching the final destination, magnificent Istanbul, unlocks all the previous cities and allows players to pick their favourite destination after each Free Spins round, delivering a diverse gaming experience suited to the individual’s preferences.

Head of Slots at Yggdrasil Gaming, Jonas Strandman, said: “With Orient Express, we’re proud of creating a game which keeps delivering fresh excitement even after hundreds of spins.

“The game’s engaging mechanics, which reward extended playtime, combined with quality visuals and a soundscape that takes players back to an era of lavish luxury, makes Orient Express a guaranteed hit which is certain to entertain players for hours and hours.”

Orient Express has launched on Yggdrasil’s reputable HTML client framework iSENSE 2.0, and will be backed by its collection of in-game promotion tools, BOOST™, designed to improve operator’s retention rates.

Meanwhile, its BRAG™ tool allows customers to watch replays of winning spins and share them with friends and fans on social channels.

Try the game for fun: https://yggdrasilgaming.com/games/orient-express/

View the trailer for Orient Express: https://youtu.be/90j8zKWnrzQ

