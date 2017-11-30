Cumicon revealed as Cullen Connors; Peters and Finger taking it down

POKER

We learn the true identity of cumicon, the man who earlier this week posted a graph of $7.4m in Pot-Limit Omaha winnings, and catch up on tournament wins by David Peters and Martin Finger.

In 1990, De La Soul told us that the Magic Number was Three. Online Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO) cash game grinder, cumicon, has a slightly higher magic number – try $7.4m.

A few red crosses of a calendar ago, cumicon shocked the world of poker by posting his near perfect graph of PLO winnings on the 2+2 forum. Now, we’re not talking about tournament bullshit where your expenses are hidden. We are talking about 100% pure profit.

But who was this guy?

Fortunately, we didn’t have an Isildur1 wait on our hands.

Joey Ingram, the most celebrated poker podcast host this side of a Thanos spaceship, managed, to not only obtain his identity but have him as a guest on the show.

Cumicon is Cullen Connors, an American who has spent the past five years hopping between his homeland and Canada making millions of dollars in his PJs.

Connors comes across as a quiet, introvert, who looked uncomfortable in front of the camera. He told the host that the primary reason he is quitting the game is he doesn’t like playing poker.

Another reason that Connors is leaving the poker world is the strain that living out of a suitcase has created in his life since Black Friday. Ok, when you win $7.4m the Poker Player’s Alliance (PPA) is hardly going to use you as a role model for the devastation Black Friday created in pro poker player’s lives, but I understand where he is coming from.

Connors, told Ingram, that only being able to live in Canada for six months at a time because of visa constraints made it impossible to put down roots. Had he been able to do so, who knows? But he is looking forward to returning to the US to live a more balanced life.

There was always a gameplan.

The PLO master, who learned the game watching Phil Galfond training videos, decided to put his life on hold and spend the next ten years grinding out enough money to retire from the game.

“I’m glad it only took five years,” Connors told Ingram, “I couldn’t do five more.”

Check out the whole interview with timestamps at PartTimePoker.

David Peters & Martin Finger Continue The Streak

The elite executioners of this great game have been dropping the axe this week.

Adrian Mateos, Chris Hunichen and Sam Greenwood drove through the Caribbean Poker Party pack to become champions. Fedor Holz took down the first event at the PokerStars High Roller Series, and of course, we have all been fussing over Cullen’s $7.4m.

Here are two more of the finest exports in this game avoiding the cold boiled oats stuc k to the side of the poker’s pan to rise to the top.

The reigning Global Poker Index (GPI) Player of the Year, David Peters, secured his second victory of 2017 defeating 61 entrants in Event #13: $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em at the 2017 Seminole Hard Rock Rock ‘n’ Roll Open at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

Peters defeated Scott Wright in heads-up action to take the $104,309 first prize. The win comes a fortnight after Peters made the final table of the World Poker Tour (WPT) Main Event Montreal, where he finished sixth, so he’s coming into an excellent run of form ahead of the Aussie Millions and the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA). Peters has won $3.4m in live tournaments throughout 2017.

Final Table Results

1. David Peters – $104,309

2. Scott Wright – $61,282

3. Glediminas Uselis – $38,392

4. Alexander Timman – $26,078

5. Nicholas Schwarmann – $20,283

6. Paul Domb – $15,936

7. Peter James – $13,039

8. Ray Qartomy – $10,431

Martin Finger becomes the third German to win a decent live tournament this week after Holz took down that PokerStars purse and Ulrich Pauls won the PokerStars Festival in Hamburg.

Finger, who is currently sitting on loos in Australia hoping a poisonous spider doesn’t crawl into his thatch, took down the A$2,000 buy-in Main Event at the Club Marconi Poker Palace in Sydney. Finger beat 140 entrants and a final table full of Australian talent including Daniel Laidlaw (5th).

It’s Finger’s first victory of 2017.

Final Table Results

1. Martin Finger – $47,267

2. Sam Lusciano – $31,567

3. Michael Brahim – $20,425

4. Michael Davy – $15,784

5. Daniel Laidlaw – $13,002

6. Walid Eldroubi – $10,677

7. Mostafa Haidary – $8,825

8. Hassib Younan – $6,966

9. Michael O’Grady – $5,106

Comments