Super Early Bird set to close on ground breaking ICE VOX

The Super Early Bird discount for ICE VOX, the nine-strong conference programme which runs alongside the world’s biggest gaming exhibition, closes on Friday 1st December at 4pm GMT. The ICE VOX Super Early Bird provides delegates with a saving of up to £600 on a programme that features high calibre, senior participants and 110 tier-one speakers delivering 70 hours of learning.

Featuring nine tracks and a combination of speakers drawn from both within and outside the gaming space, ICE VOX has been curated to provide ‘front foot’ thinking on the issues of the day and, in the process, provide delegates with the insight to shape and enhance their businesses. Previewing ICE VOX, Clarion Gaming’s Sadie Walters said: “We work closely with colleagues in the gaming space in order to ensure that ICE VOX is tackling the most important issues facing the industry and, as a result, have included three new tracks comprising eSports (6 February), Blockchain and Sports Betting USA (both 7 February). John Parker, Head of Sport at M&C Saatchi will be part of the eSports debate and shining a light on a leisure pursuit which has a global audience of 385 million and which is projected to grow to 600 million by 2020. The implications for an industry keen to engage with the over-18 Generation Z audience are profound.”

She added: “One of the really important aspects of ICE VOX is the fact that it’s not a learning event in isolation. The fact that delegates can learn about the latest trends and then go down to the ICE show floor and speak directly with the innovators responsible for the latest products represents a win-win scenario and is unique to ICE London.”

The nine tracks of ICE VOX 2018 comprise: Monday 5 February: World Regulatory Briefing (day one); The International Casino Conference: Tuesday 6 February: World Regulatory Briefing (day two); Data Science & Personalisation; eSports: Wednesday 7th February: Blockchain; Cybercrime & Security; Modernising Lotteries; Sports Betting USA.

For more information on ICE VOX and to register, visit: icetotallygaming.com/ice-vox

