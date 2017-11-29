Lightning Box and High 5 Games enter partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Sydney, 29th November 2017 – Slot design specialist Lightning Box has secured a new agreement with High 5 Games, one of the pioneers of social casino gaming.

The Australian supplier becomes High 5 Games’ first ever external content partner, with the initial deal set to include five titles that will launch exclusively over the next 12 months on High 5 Casino.

Chilli Gold will be the first Lightning Box title to go live on 7th Dec 2017, followed by Silver Pride (known as Silver Lion in Europe) in early 2018.

Both titles already have a strong following in the US land-based casino market, having enjoyed successful integrations with Incredible Technologies and Everi.

Peter Causley, Lightning Box managing director and co-founder, said: “We are delighted to be working with High 5 Games as we look to grow our business across all channels.”

“High 5 were one of the first companies to bring gaming to social media and we are confident we can make their first third party deal a successful one with a product that has already proven popular with US players.”

“We look forward to distributing Lightning Box premium titles to millions of our High 5 slot enthusiasts who enjoy playing authentic content straight from the casino floor,” said Jean Venneman, Senior Vice President, Business Development at High 5 Games.

Lightning Box designs games for the online, land-based, and social casino industries. Its key designers each have over twenty years’ experience in producing commercially successful video slots.

About Lightning Box:

Lightning Box is a leading multi-channel supplier of video slots to the betting and gaming industries. The independent studio, based in Sydney, Australia, provides high quality gaming content to land-based, online, and social casinos around the world. It was founded in 2004 by former Aristocrat and IGT designers Peter Causley and David Little. Their combined forty years’ experience has helped the studio produce a number of commercially successful games, such as Stellar Jackpots-Chilli Goldx2, Dolphin Gold, Dragon Palace, Frogs ‘n Flies, Astro Cat, Silver Lion and Five Pirates. These, and their most recent releases, regularly feature in the top performing games of clients, including NYX, Everi and Incredible Technologies. For more information about Lightning Box, please visit www.lightningboxgames.com

About High 5 Games

Developing for the land-based, online, social, and mobile markets, High 5 Games has created hundreds of games that are played on six continents and in more than 150 countries. High 5 Games operates High 5 Casino, the premier destination for the most robust slot content library in the casino category with nearly 2 million monthly players, as well as many other social casino apps. The company’s premiere remote game server, VAULT, integrates with online casinos around the world and features a selection of the company’s top brands for real money play. High 5 Games is aimed at becoming the world leader in casino content production and distribution and has offices in New York City, New Jersey, Kansas City, and London. For further information about High 5 Games’ B2B offerings, please contact Jean Venneman at BD@H5G.com.

