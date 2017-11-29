Italian gaming service provider Microgame S.p.A. in deal with Prima Networks, powered by Microgaming

PRESS RELEASES

MALTA – Prima Networks, powered by Microgaming, has signed a deal with Microgame S.p.A., the leading Italian gaming service provider.

Founded in 1999, Microgame offers a wide range of services to the Italian online gaming market, from single turnkey solutions to full outsourcing. Fully licensed in the regulated market, the company develops and offers high quality products and services with focus on the needs of all parties involved: gaming operators, distribution networks, affiliates and players. Its total network in Italy spans 130 different brands and over 650,000 accounts, in total dealing with 120 million transactions per year.

Prima Networks has signed a reseller agreement with Microgame. Through the deal, Microgame and its partners gain access to the largest game portfolio in Italy, with over 250 slots and table games from Microgaming, including Immortal Romance, Mermaids Millions, Thunderstruck and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider™. Microgaming content is available to Italian operators through the Quickfire platform.

Loraine Schoevers, Director of Prima Networks Limited, comments: “Microgame has the largest footprint in the regulated Italian market, so this deal is a strategic step for Prima Networks. The Microgame network is expansive, so we will extend the reach of Microgaming content significantly within the region. And with Italian online gaming revenues rising year-on-year, it is a very important market for us; this reseller agreement with Microgame will undoubtedly increase our market share.”

Marco Castaldo, General Manager of Microgame S.p.A, commented on the new agreement: “Microgame’s customers, who already enjoy the broadest portfolio in the Italian market, will benefit greatly from our new collaboration with Prima Networks and Microgaming. From today, players will access a really impressive selection of Microgaming content and games. We are very excited by the potential of this new partnership!”

About Prima Networks, powered by Microgaming (primanetworks.eu)

Prima Networks is a company incorporated in Malta with the purpose of licensing software and providing services to operators in regulated markets. Prima Networks has the rights to license Microgaming branded software to third parties in regulated markets in Europe, which include Italy, Denmark, Belgium and Spain. In addition Prima Networks has the rights to use the Microgaming trade marks, such as “Powered by Microgaming” and the Microgaming logo in their software.

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

About Microgame



Microgame S.p.A., is the leading service provider for the online gaming and land-based betting markets in Italy. Microgame, authorised by the Italian regulator ADM, provides complete, turnkey gaming solutions including game account platforms and interconnection to the ADM system, sports and horse betting, casino games, poker, skill games, virtual sports, bingo, and the other minor regulated games. A pioneer in multichannel service, Microgame powers over 40 licensed operators and 80 brands spanning online and land-based gaming. The company also manages People’s Poker, the largest Italian poker network. Microgame’s majority shareholders are Monitor Clipper Partners and TPG Growth, two leading international private equity funds.

