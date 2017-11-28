Pragmatic Play signs William Hill agreement

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s entire portfolio made available to leading operator

Malta, 28 November 2017: Multi-award-winning slot developer Pragmatic Play has signed an agreement to offer its portfolio of games to leading operator William Hill.

Initially rolling out Mighty Kong, Pragmatic Play titles including Wolf Gold, Jurassic Giants and Pixie Wings will be made available to the operator through the Quickfire platform.

Graeme Powrie, Commercial Director at William Hill, said: “Pragmatic Play’s diverse titles all offer entertaining and innovative gameplay, and partnering with them opens up great new opportunities to build on our leading online casino offering.

“This is a hugely exciting partnership, and we look forward to enjoying a long and rewarding relationship with this fast-growing provider.”

Yossi Barzely, Chief Business Development Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “William Hill’s standing in the industry needs no introduction, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our content to their players for the first time.

“Their longevity and reputation for providing players with best-in-class gaming experiences makes William Hill an ideal partner with whom to integrate our growing collection of top performing games.”

Pragmatic Play has grown its commercial presence significantly across recent months, having signed with Bethard Group in September 2017 and gone live across GVC Holdings’ leading range of brands in August.

Releasing two new games per month throughout the year, Pragmatic Play’s portfolio contains more than 80 proven HTML5 slot titles and features on a growing number of leading online casino brands.

