Leander Games hails exclusive Ave Caesar deal with The Stars Group

PRESS RELEASES

London, 28 November: Leander Games is delighted to announce it has agreed an exclusive game licensing deal with The Stars Group, owners of PokerStars Casino, for the game Ave Caesar.

The game is a comic romp through Ancient Rome and was 14 months in development. PokerStars Casino is the first online casino to bring Ave Caesar to market.

Steven Matsell, Chief Executive Officer at Leander Games, said the Ave Caesar has marked a milestone in Leander’s history: “We have added new, top talent to our internal games development team, external consultants specialising in game content for specific regions and also included road testing by some serious slot players.

“We are also focusing on four big game launches per year because, in today’s market, it’s about quality not quantity. We are extremely confident in the game we have produced, it is top-notch.”

The medium/high volatility game is a five-reel slot featuring three base-game modifiers and a Pick Me Bonus where Caesar himself shows his favour via a gamble feature to win instant cash via two pick me features or the Glory of Rome free spins. The highest pay-outs are awarded from the Druid free spins which conjure up the dark arts via the Druid’s potions to award instant wins, extra spins and multipliers in this breath-taking free-spins bonus round.

Bo Wänghammar, Managing Director of PokerStars Casino added: “We are determined to make PokerStars Casino’s offering stand out further and Ave Caesar will be another factor that helps us do just that. It is a good opportunity to showcase a great game and offer our customers something exclusively new. We are confident Ave Caesar will be a big hit.”

Matsell added: “We won the The Stars Group RFP in December 2013 and were the first supplier to integrate and distribute games to PokerStars Casino. We have supplied games from 16 of our game partners and worked closely with The Stars Group to develop jackpots and upcoming bonus tools and features.

“We are extremely proud of our history with The Stars Group and with the deepening relationship. We are determined to provide the most stable platform and best-of-breed content, both from our own in-house team and from our game developer partners.”

Contact:

David Newstead, Sales Director, Leander Games

Email: david.newstead@leandergames.com

Leander Games: Leander Games is an independent gaming company whose mission is to deliver innovative game content to market more quickly than other solutions. The company’s LeGa Remote Gaming Server (RGS) has been developed using the latest technology and making it fast, flexible and scalable. It is accredited and licensed by both the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gaming Control Commission and has the Security Audit ISO 27001. The platform runs with 30 languages and ISO 4217 currencies. Leander’s Game Studio creates high-quality video slots with innovative concepts and feature matched with top quality art and balanced mathematics. Partner games are aggregated to provide operators with the best and most innovative games.

Comments