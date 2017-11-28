Habanero brings the festive cheer with Santa’s Village

PRESS RELEASES

28th November 2017 – Premium slots and table games provider Habanero promises presents galore for players who’ve been good with their festive release Santa’s Village.

The 5×3 slot sees the popular character set off on a jolly walk through the snowy lanes, visiting ‘gift houses’ as he lands on winnings spins.

These transform the grid’s theme and transport him and his famous sleigh into various new worlds, inspired by some of the world’s most popular video games.

In the spirit of season, players are treated to free games including expanding Santas, gifts from his sack, and sticky re-spins when they enter a gift house.

The grid’s symbols feature all the festive charm associated with Christmas, including colourful baubles, neatly-wrapped gifts and stockings, all accompanied by a Yuletide soundtrack bringing merriment to players on all devices.

Toni Karapetrov, Head of Corporate Communications at Habanero, said: “With anticipation building up to Christmas, we’re sure players will love Santa’s Village, where they’ll travel through different worlds of gifts and festive fun.

“The vibrant and jovial title will see Santa present players with big wins when he appears on the reels, as he also takes another step towards the free-game packed gift houses. Christmas really has come early in Santa’s Village!”

Santa’s Village joins an expanding stable of games from Habanero that includes recent releases Rolling Roger, Cake Valley, Scruffy Scallywags, and The Dead Escape.

The supplier now offers 80 video slots titles, 10 table games, and 10 video poker titles, which are integrated with over 60 operators and aggregators and available in 24 European and Asian languages.

For a preview of Santa’s Village visit Habanero’s YouTube channel:

For more information on this press please contact Square in the Air on 0203 586 8272 or enquiries@squareintheair.com

About Habanero

Habanero is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online and land-based casino industries. Hosted on Habanero’s own platform and made available at a competitive rate, these games are tailored to the widest possible variety of devices, allowing operators in multiple territories to maximise their incomes.

Purchased by a group of European investors in 2012, the company now boasts a host of skilled designers, developers and mathematicians. Its management team has over four decades’ worth of experience in betting and gaming. For more information, please contact info@habanerosystems.com. For additional images and other media enquiries, please email enquiries@squareintheair.com. For sales enquiries, please contact sales@habanerosystems.com

Comments