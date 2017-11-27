Yggdrasil agrees Sun Vegas deal with Tabcorp

PRESS RELEASES

27th November, 2017 ­­– Yggdrasil games will feature on Sun Vegas after the supplier reached an agreement with operator Tabcorp.

Sun Vegas will enjoy Yggdrasil’s full portfolio of slots, including recent releases Jungle Books and Valley of the Gods.

It will also have access to Yggdrasil’s collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™ and social sharing tool, BRAG™.

The deal is the latest in a string of partnerships which have helped Yggdrasil emerge as one exciting suppliers operating in the UK.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO at Yggdrasil, said: “It has been almost two years since we made the strategic decision to enter the UK, and our growth in the jurisdiction has been very encouraging.

“Adding a brand as recognisable in the UK as The Sun is yet another major coup for us, and perfectly displays the growing demand for Yggdrasil content in this exciting market.”

Adam Ruffett, Director of Casino at Tabcorp UK, said: “Yggdrasil provides the type of high-quality games our customers demand, so we are delighted to add them to our growing library of titles.

“We’ve been particularly impressed by the powerful and versatile in-game promotional tools which back up these games, and are confident they will prove popular on Sun Vegas.”

