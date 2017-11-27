SIS continues international greyhounds expansion with Orenes agreement

PRESS RELEASES

Spanish bookmaker integrates supplier’s new greyhound service as part of multi-year deal

November 2017 – Leading live pictures and data supplier SIS (Sports Information Services), has signed a multi-year deal with Orenes to provide the Spanish bookmaker with its new and improved SIS greyhound service. As part of the agreement, SIS will supply live pictures, commentary and data for greyhounds and horses across the operator’s entire retail estate.

The operator will offer this new service through its sports betting and online gaming brand VivelaSuerte.es, which is present in nine Spanish regions, and growing rapidly with ambitions to be a national player.

In addition to Orenes, all UK major bookmakers will take the new greyhound service from 1st January 2018, and it will form part of the SIS UK Retail Service from that time.

The new service has been developed by working closely with race tracks and bookmakers to create an improved offer which meets the market’s growing expectations. Operators across the globe will now be able to take advantage of a more tailored service with better quality racing and scheduling, creating more betting opportunities at times which suit operators’ needs.

SIS’ Product Director Paul Witten said: “SIS has produced high quality and reliable content for the betting industry for 30 years and we have now developed an even higher quality greyhound product for the international market.

“We are thrilled to be working with Orenes to provide them with our SIS greyhound service and we believe the content will prove popular with their customers and generate significant revenues and profits as the service develops”.

Juan José López, Betting and Online Gaming Director at Orenes, said: “We are happy to have secured this enhanced content, and that we are able to expand our product offering for our customers through our partnership with SIS. I believe that they will appreciate the quality greyhounds and horses content on show and the service from SIS.

“With increasing demand for greyhound racing in our market in recent years, SIS’s new greyhound service provides our customers with high quality content, at times that suit them.”

About SIS

SIS (Sports Information Services Ltd) is a leading supplier of products and services to the online and retail betting markets and has been at the heart of global bookmaking for more than 30 years. SIS delivers multiple channels of live racing, data and commentary from racecourses and greyhound tracks in the UK, Ireland and across the world.

In addition to trusted satellite delivery, SIS has developed its own low latency streaming platform – SIS Stream, which delivers quick, secure and high-quality pictures, data and virtual content across the globe. SIS continues to develop innovative solutions to suit bookmakers at all levels of the industry, and now provides competitive pricing for UK, Ireland and international horse racing, along with greyhound and other sports via its Trading Services offer.

For more information about SIS please visit www.sis.tv

About Orenes

Orenes Group is one of the main referents in the gambling and recreational sector in Spain. As a global gaming operator, we have presence in all the sub-sectors: casino, bingo, gaming halls, sports betting, AWP operation and on-line gambling.

With over 40 years’ experience, Orenes Group has become one of the most highly-developed companies in our sector over the last years. We have a strong presence as operator being absolute market leader in AWP gaming hall venues. Besides, our Group is one of the main Casino and Bingo operators in Spain.

Given the latest legal changes in this sector, our Group started five years ago a new line as a retail and on-line Sports Betting operator under the label VivelaSuerte.es.

