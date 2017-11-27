SBC Awards 2017: Recognizing sports betting industry’s crème de la crème

CONFERENCES

It has been truly an exciting 2017 for the sports betting industry, which – like in the previous years – has a fair share of ups and downs.

In the U.S., the Supreme Court will start hearing New Jersey’s petition to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 and make sports betting legal in the country.

The industry has also been teased this year by the almost merger of daily fantasy sports giants DraftKings and FanDuel and other waves of company consolidation.

To cap the exciting year in a positive note, SBC will once again recognize the cream of the sports betting industry at the SBC Awards, held on Tuesday 5 December at The Artillery Garden in central London.

This year’s SBC awards will be hosted by former Sky Sports presenter Matt Lorenzo and Luis Garcia, a Champions League winner with Liverpool.

One of the highlights of the SBC awards is the Operator/Affiliate Awards. The winner is determined by the attendees of this year’s Betting on Football and Betting on Sports conferences.

On the hand, a panel of experts will determine the winner for the Supplier Awards.

This judging panel features the CEO’s from Bets10, Better Collective, OLBG, Superscommesse, Betaland, BetBright, BetCris, FavBet, Fortuna, Mr Green, Mybet, PariMatch, Pinnacle, SNAI, Spiffx, Sports Interaction, Star Sports Bet, TopBetta, BetConstruct, Golden Race, OPTIMA and Don Best.

Since SBC is all about celebration, the theme for this year’s SBC award is Christmas. Delegates are expected to be treated to a sparkling wine and cocktail reception, an exclusive three-course seated dinner, Christmas themed snacks, and a renowned London DJ.

“Attendees can expect an amazing night at the SBC Awards with the champagne flowing on arrival at the welcome reception, free bar all night, superb three course meal and spectacular entertainment,” Paul Mills, Chief Operating Officer at SBC, said.

