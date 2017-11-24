SoftGamings concludes cooperation agreement with Lucky Streak

PRESS RELEASES

23 November 2017, Valetta/Malta, Riga/Latvia:

Softgamings, an online casino platform provider and gaming systems aggregator, has established partnership with Lucky Streak, an upscale live dealer casino games supplier.

Within the framework of the cooperation, SoftGamings and Lucky Streak expect to provide casino operators premium-quality products to grow their businesses. Lucky Streak offers Roulette, Baccarat and Blackjack games streamed using the latest web technologies. The company products are available for SoftGamings clients via a single unified API.

Svetlana Gasel, Head of Partnerships at SoftGamings, commented on the new cooperation:

“We are happy to provide our clients an opportunity to enrich their Live Casino portfolio with an innovative and trendy startup, which has already gained great popularity. Despite being a rather young company, Lucky Streak is one of the best live dealer solutions, having strong future potential. We look forward mutually beneficial cooperation and more satisfied clients in future.”

About Lucky Streak

The company was founded in 2014 as a B2B game provider, mainly specializing on live dealer solutions. High-quality live sessions are streamed from a studio in Riga, Latvia, the dealers speaking English, Russian, Turkish, Italian and Spanish languages. Other Lucky Streak products include slots & spin, fixed odds and video & card games.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings specializes in online casino platforms and game systems integration. The company offers not only White Label, Turnkey and Bitcoin platform solutions, but also the company’s own development, Self-Service platform solution. Over 80 operators worldwide are using SoftGamings products and services.

For more information please contact:

Website: http://www.softgamings.com

Email: info@softgamings.com

Skype: SoftGamings

