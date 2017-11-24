GDPR expert to advise delegates at Enteractive’s SiGMA stand

PRESS RELEASES

Privasee’s Fredrik Norberg to answer questions on new regulations at retention solution provider’s booth B198

Malta, Friday 24th November 2017: Enteractive, the leading provider of player retention solutions for the iGaming industry, has enlisted the help of an expert legal adviser to guide delegates through the potential impact of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) at stand B198 at SiGMA.

Fredrik Norberg, Privasee’s GDPR Privacy Legal Advisor, will be on hand to answer any questions delegates may have about the new regulation, which comes into force from May 2018.

Stockholm-based Privasee are experts in privacy and GDPR compliance, with a mission to bridge the gap between business and IT to success with the GDPR privacy principals.

GDPR will require operators across Europe to comply with strict new laws when handling customer data.

Norberg will be at Enteractive’s stand B198 from 9am to 6pm on Frida y at SiGMA, held at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.

“We’re thrilled that Fredrik has taken time out of his busy schedule to attend our stand at SiGMA to help answer any questions delegates may have with GDPR,” Enteractive CEO Mikael Hansson said.

“GDPR will have a significant impact on the iGaming industry next year, and it’s important everyone is clued up on the regulation to ensure operations are not affected when it comes into force from May 2018.”

Enteractive’s team will also be on hand at stand B198 to speak to delegates about how the company’s Player Reactivation Service will be fully compliant with GDPR, which helps operators turn churned players into active users through its unique one-to-one personal phone calls.

The company will also exhibit its Player Support Offering, which is designed to make sure active players stay on board whilst also significantly reducing the costs of an operator’s customer service helpdesk.

About Enteractive

Enteractive is a leading provider of player retention solutions for the iGaming industry. Co-founded in 2008 by CEO Mikael Hansson, the company’s Player Reactivation Services help operators return churned players back to action, while its Player Support Offering makes sure active players stay on board. Enteractive received its Responsible Gaming accreditation from the Global Gaming Guidance Group and is committed to supporting and augmenting the responsible gaming policies of its operator clients. This includes promoting the awareness of problem gambling, as well as improving prevention, intervention, and treatment. Their clients within betting and gaming include leading names such as Betsson Group and Gaming Innovation Group.

