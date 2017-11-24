Eurobet roll out expanded Virtual Football Suite with Betradar

PRESS RELEASES

Eurobet has fortified its reputation as a first mover in the Italian market by rolling out Betradar’s Virtual Football League and Virtual Football Nations Cup across its retail, online and mobile platforms.

A leading and true multi-channel operator dedicated to Italian customers, Eurobet will be the first operators in Italy to deliver Betradar’s new retail version across its 850+ retail sites.

The Virtual Football League features 16 teams playing 240 fixtures per season across 30 match days, each having 8 games played in parallel. The Virtual Football Nations Cup is played by 24 international teams, playing a total of 51 matches across an initial group phase followed by the traditional knock out stages.

Speaking about the developments, Eurobet MD Andrea Faelli said: “At Eurobet, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of sports betting innovations and offerings. Naturally, we want to adopt that same commitment across our virtual betting offering, and this partnership with Sportradar is integral to that approach. These new modes will provide fresh formats for Italian punters to enjoy, whether in shop, on line or on their mobiles”.

Heinz Kierchhoff, MD Gaming at Betradar added: “10,000 shops worldwide offer our Virtual Football product and we are delighted that Eurobet’s outlets have decided to not only stay with us, but also embrace these new iterations of our award-winning offering. Since 1995, they remain the go-to operators across Italy and their faith in what we are doing is a powerful indicator that we remain on the right track. And with ICE not too far away now, it gives us great confidence as we get ready to launch even more Virtual products in London for 2018.”

Those looking to understand what developments are available or will be available with Betradar Virtuals and Gaming should contact the team at sales@betradar.com.

ABOUT EUROBET

Eurobet Italia is part of Ladbrokes Coral plc and manages more than 850 Retail points in addition to a website and mobile app dedicated to the Italian market.

Born in 1995 and is one of the first companies to accept online betting. In 1999, the company was acquired by Coral, the third English bookmaker with more than 75 years of experience in the field, creating the Coral Eurobet Group

Since then, year after year, Eurobet has gained more and more market share and is now one of the leading operators in the Italian market. With a wide and comprehensive gaming offer, the leading presence on the Italian territory and the usability of both web site and mobile app, Eurobet is a true multi-channel operator.

For more information about Eurobet visit http://web.eurobet.it/webeb/sport

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organisation, employing over 1,900 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries:

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

