Ukrainian Gaming Summit highlights new speakers and interview with the organizer

PRESS RELEASES

23 November, 2017 – Kyiv – The organizers of the event are honored to announce some new speakers to the event which will take place on the 8th of December at Hyatt Regency Kiev.

The conference is an important event in the gaming calendar and it offers the unique opportunity for international and local operators to share their thoughts on a clear regulation with the local government officials who will be present at the event.

In an Exclusive interview given to Eastern European Gaming Media, Ms. Iryna Sergienko – CEO of the Ukrainian Gaming Industry Association and the organizer of the event – stated the following:

“Ukraine today has come to the crucial point in legalization of the gambling industry. There is more and more understanding that this business should be transparent and profitable for the investors, the State and society.

The Summit is designed as a platform where the experts, officials and businessmen from across the world can share their ideas and experience on how the gaming industry become legal, safe and properly regulated, so it can attract investors, generate revenues for the State budget and be consumer friendly and responsible.

Therefore, we organize this event in order to convert the public discussion into particular legislation framework.”

The interview can be read in full here.

The latest announced speakers and their short presentation:

Francesco Baranca (Chairman of Committee on Ethics and Fair Play of Football Federation of Ukraine)

Secretary General, FederBet (Austria & Belgium)Francesco Baranca is an expert in detecting fixed matches, who has revealed hundreds of matches featuring unfair players and teams over the years of his work.

Francesco is an Italian national who is the Secretary General of FederBet, an anti match-fixing organization based in Brussels.

He was head of the legal department of Stanleybet Malta Ltd. from 2001 to 2006, GoldBet Sportwetten GmbH from 2006 to 2009, and SKS365 GmbH from 2009 to 2013.

He has a Masters Degree in Law from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, in Milan.

He speaks Italian, English, French, Spanish and German.

Francesco has been newly elected as Chairman of the Committee for Ethics and Fair Play of the Football Federation of Ukraine.

Nadya Hambach (Lawyer at Velchev&Co)

Nadya Hambach is a specialized gaming lawyer advising for almost 15 years gambling companies doing business in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe.

She works in cooperation with Velchev&Co Law Offices in Sofia – a boutique law firm specialized in new technology law (telecommunications, banking, media, IT, Entertainment Law) and leads its Gaming and Entertainment Law practice Group.

Nadya is a recognised speaker at the most prominent international gaming forums and publishes regularly in key industry editions worldwide.

Zagrebelska Agiya (State commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine)

Previously Agia was a Deputy Head of the Department of the Judiciary and Legal Policy of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine and in 2014-2015 she was a First Deputy Head of the the State Executive Service of Ukraine.

Graduated the Donetsk Institute of Law in 2006 and National Academy of Internal Affairs in 2011 as a lawyer.

Zagrebelska holds a Ph.D. in Law.

Among the keynote speakers you will also find : Nina Yuzhanina (Member of the Verhovna Rada (Parliament), Head of the Committee on Tax and Customs Policy), Artur Palatnyi (member of the Verhovna Rada – Parliament, Chairman of the Committee on Family Matters, Youth Policy, Sports and Tourism), Serhiy Marchenko (Deputy Minister of Finances), Algidras Shemeta (Busines Ombudsman), Martin Britton (Managing Director GLI Europe), Vadim Misura (General Director of All-Ukrainian Union on Bookmaking Development), Zoran Puhac (Secretary-General of the European Organization for Gaming Law), Elena Botvinnikova (Casino expert) and many more.

Delegate pass price breakdown:

Advance Rate (25% Off): 312 EUR – Sales end on December 1

Regular Rate (no discount): 498 EUR – Sales end on December 8

You can register on the following link: https://ugs2017.com.ua/register-now/

Further details about the event can be asked by email hello@ugs2017.com.ua or by contacting Anton Avdeev (+38-050-144-0351)

About Ukranian Gaming Industry Association (organizer of the event)

The Ukrainian Gaming Industry Association (UGIA) was founded in August 2016.

The purpose of UGIA: Promoting of gaming industry in Ukraine according to the best international practices, drafting of forward legislative initiatives in gaming sphere, attracting investments into state’s economy, and developing gaming market on healthy competition basis.

MISSION AND VALUES: High quality standards of gaming services for the Ukrainian market, protection of rights of consumers and operators.

Comments