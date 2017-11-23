Tioga Downs open hotel, welcome guests

PRESS RELEASES

Soft opening now underway, December grand opening planned

Nichols, N.Y. – November 6, 2017 – Entertainment and gaming destination Tioga Downs is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated hotel is officially open for business.

Beginning today, select floors of the hotel are open to all guests. Reservations are now being accepted, and can be made online or by calling 888-946-8464.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for next month. We will welcome state and local leaders, and our media partners, to celebrate the hotel’s grand opening on Friday, December 1. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by a reception with food and beverages, and tours of the new hotel and all its amenities will be offered. This event will serve as the unveiling of the hotel and its new accompaniments. An official invitation will follow.

The six-story, 161-room hotel will include the full-service AgeLess spa, fitness center, three pools, two rooftop decks, an events center with banquet and reception areas that can accommodate up to 400 people, and P.J. Clarke’s restaurant. Additionally, there will be a new clubhouse for the nearby Tioga Country Club golf course.

“The opening of the hotel will mark a major milestone in the transformation of Tioga Downs into a full-service destination resort,” Jeff Gural, Chairman of American Racing and Entertainment LLC, said. “The hotel offers a convenient and comfortable place for guests of all ages to stay and enjoy the many wonderful amenities the property has to offer. This will make Tioga Downs an even bigger draw for weddings, parties, and conferences, and bring visitors and tourism to Tioga County.”

Ground broke on these exciting attractions in September 2016, shortly after Tioga Downs was awarded a full gaming license. These new additions will create hundreds of new jobs, bringing the total number of Tioga Downs employees to about 700.

About Tioga Downs

Last year marked the tenth anniversary celebration for Tioga Downs. The entertainment complex offers live harness racing, casino gaming and live entertainment. Jeff Gural owns Tioga Downs in Nichols, New York as well as Vernon Downs in Vernon, New York. Since opening the new casino in December, Tioga Downs has expanded its gaming offerings to include 944 slot machines, 23 table games and a luxurious 12-table poker room, which is now affiliated with the World Series of Poker. Construction of the new Tioga Downs Hotel & Event Center is underway and on schedule for the grand opening of the hotel in November and a December opening of the event center. Tioga Downs recently acquired the Tioga Country Club and opened the golf course April 15 for the spring season. A new clubhouse is currently under construction and will be completed toward the end of the year, for the 2018 season. Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs have created more than 1,000 family-sustaining jobs and donated millions to nonprofit organizations. For more information on Tioga Downs, please visit www.tiogadowns.com.

