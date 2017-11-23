Play’n GO launch much-anticipated sequel Hugo 2

PRESS RELEASES

23rd November, 2017 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO has released Hugo 2, the sequel to its 2016 smash-hit, Hugo.

Based on the much-loved Danish franchise, owned by Hugo Games™, the five-reel, ten payline slot will offer players big wins as they join the troll Hugo on the hunt for sought-after treasure, while evading the Evil Witch Afskylia.

The unique Skull Cavern bonus game will appear when three Evil Witch symbols occur sim ultaneously, with players having to select the right key to progress to the final treasure. On winning, the multiplier will depend on the number of lives the player has remaining.

Hugo’s symbol acts as a wild, the Evil Witch joins the grid as a scatter symbol, and the Beaver will be able to trigger the Troll Race free spin feature when three of its scatter symbols appear.

Play’n GO’s newest release builds upon the vibrant graphics of its predecessor as well as offering improved mechanics and seamless omni-channel gameplay.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO at Play’n GO, said: “The Hugo franchise and Play’n GO’s original slot have given fans and casino players plenty of joy over the years, and so we’re delighted to return to the troll’s adventures and deliver Hugo 2 to them.

“With enjoyable new features, detailed graphics and prolonged gameplay potential, this title is another strong addition to our games portfolio and we expect it to be even more successful than its predecessor.”

Hugo 2 follows the release of various new titles in recent weeks, including the Asian-inspired Fu Er Dai and Big Win Cat, and Play’n GO are set to release more games before 2018.

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

