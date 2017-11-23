Aliens walk among us in Yggdrasil’s Reptoids

PRESS RELEASES

November 23rd 2017 – Yggdrasil Gaming has gone back in-time with its latest, extra-terrestrial slot Reptoids, where all is not what it seems.

Aliens will be exposed in top government positions as they look to take over the world in this 1960s-inspired title with old-school graphics and an engaging story, which evokes the conspiracy theories of the time.

The slot introduces the innovative Repto Detector feature. If the scanner hits one of the high paying symbols, all similar symbols on all reels turn wild.

Players will further impede the reptoid revolution by landing a scatter symbol in the detector field, which then triggers the Free Spin mode and the chance for more big wins.

Head of Slots at Yggdrasil Gaming, Jonas Strandman, said: “We are very happy with how we’ve combined the Reptoids’ concept and mechanics into a perfect fit, which makes gameplay both intuitive and easy to follow for newcomers.

“Seasoned slot players will also appreciate the strong chance of big wins in the base game.

“We must also mention the game’s thrilling trailer, which showcases the high-quality we aim for in our everlasting quest to offer a first-class experience in all our slots.”

Reptoids has launched on Yggdrasil’s established HTML client framework iSENSE 2.0+, and will be backed by its collection of in-game promotion tools, BOOST™, including Missions, which improves retention rates for operators.

Meanwhile, its BRAG™ tool allows customers to watch replays of winning spins and share them with friends and fans on social channels.

Try the game for fun: https://yggdrasilgaming.com/games/reptoids/

View the trailer for Reptoids: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pp_b7tsuIUQ

