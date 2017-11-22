XCaliber lands two titles at Malta’s Best in Business Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Provider wins in ‘Start-up of the Year’ and ‘Best Online Web & Design’ categories

Malta, 22 November 2017: XCaliber, the B2B gaming technology business area of Cherry AB, enjoyed great success at Malta’s Best in Business Awards 2017, winning two categories at a prestigious ceremony held at Malta’s Radisson Blu, Golden Sands.

The leading industry provider won in the ‘Start-up of the year’ and ‘Best Online Web & Design’ categories, underlining its position as one of the industry’s most exciting technology suppliers.

More than 500 guests, including Malta’s President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, were in attendance at the event on Friday 17 November, which celebrated excellence in business practice, innovation and ethics.

Dario Arruda, CEO of XCaliber, said: “Since XCaliber was launched in 2016, we have worked to establish ourselves as a leader in gaming technology provision, and we are delighted to see our accomplishments recognised by the judging panel of such a recognised and respected awards ceremony.

“2018 is set to be a big year for us, and we will look to build on this success as we continue to grow our team and dedicated platform solutions.”

XCaliber has established itself as a premium supplier of technology solutions throughout 2017, signing a landmark deal with daily fantasy sports platform FSport in April and launching several gaming and payment platforms for its external customers.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Ben Cleminson at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8267 or ben@squareintheair.com.

About XCaliber

XCaliber is one of Cherry Group’s most recently launched business areas. XCaliber is a B2B technology company which offers innovative products and services to partners, gaming operators and beyond. Customers get access to the market-leading gaming platform along with many innovative tools, performance tracking tool Omarsys and payments platform. The company has its headquarters in Malta and an additional office in Poland.

