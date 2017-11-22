Highlight Games launches SOCCERBET

PRESS RELEASES

Virtual sports gets real with innovative product combining archive footage with popular markets

London, 22nd November 2017: Gaming specialist Highlight Games has announced the debut of SOCCERBET, an innovative take on virtual sports which harnesses real life game footage.

Taking decades of archived football highlights, the new product combines six ten-second clips from an individual fixture across a number of seasons, presenting the randomly generated minute-long package as one individual game in a similar manner to virtual sports titles.

Capable of slotting seamlessly into an operator’s sports betting or virtuals offering across desktop, mobile and retail, the game offers all the betting markets that sports fans have come to expect from the modern-day betting experience.

Tim Green, CEO of Highlight Games, said: “SOCCERBET is a revolutionary take on virtual sports that combines real stars, with real goals, and real match action. There is nothing else like it on the market.

“Virtual sports has exploded in popularity over recent years, but this product represents the next step in its evolution, combining traditional betting markets with our unique product and patent-protected display of archived action.

“Football is a language spoken by people all over the world, and we are delighted to debut a game that speaks to the universal enjoyment of the game across the globe.”

Now available in both single game and league formats, Highlight Games are engaged in active discussions with operators around the world with a view to activating the first deployments of the product through 2017 and early 2018.

Founded by experienced gaming industry executive Tim Green and former sports media producer Stewart Whittle in 2014, Highlight Games is 25% owned by Swedish gaming giant Cherry AB, and committed to delivering transformative innovation in the field of sports betting.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Highlight Games

Highlight Games is a specialist games developer founded in 2014 by CEO Tim Green and Director Stewart Whittle, and is 25% owned by Swedish gambling firm Cherry AB. Specialising in creating innovative, sports focused betting experiences, Highlight Games offers clients affordable use of archive sports footage and highly flexible integration solutions. The company’s flagship SOCCERBET product features highly optimised game design based on decades of archived live action football, and can be tailored to suit the sportsbook or virtuals offering of operators around the globe across retail, online and mobile.

