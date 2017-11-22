Aspire Global acquires minority share in joint venture, launching Mr. Play

PRESS RELEASES

Aspire Global has acquired 40 percent and entered a joint venture to co-launch the new brand Mr. Play, a fully regulated casino and sports betting site, live as of this week. Aspire Global will provide the technology and become a material shareholder, backing the new company to MEUR 2 along with various investors.

Aspire Global will be co-launching the new brand Mr. Play, in a joint venture together with industry veterans. Mr Play will be offering a fully regulated gaming experience including casino and sports betting. Aspire Global will provide the technology as well as a complete suite of in-house services such as bespoke CRM, multilingual Customer Support and multi-market licenses, for both casino and sportsbook.

“When we decided to launch Mr. Play, we looked for more than just a software vendor. We wanted a first-rate strategic partner who could provide us with anything it takes to carve out significant market share by offering customers the best possible online gaming experience”, says Hanan Greenberg, CMO at Mr. Play.

Apart from having acquired 40 percent of the shares in the venture, Aspire Global is expected to generate revenues from providing the technology and the core operational services on market terms. Based on business milestones the group of shareholders will finance the new company up to the tune of MEUR 4, of which Aspire Global’s part will be up to MEUR 2.

“We are always open to opportunities where we can leverage our strong position in new profitable ways. We are excited to be part of this joint venture and look forward to materializing the potential of this product in our role as full partner”, says company CEO Tsachi Maimon.

About this information

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 (CET) on November 22th 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Tsachi Maimon, CEO, Tel: +356-79777898 or email: tsachi@aspireglobal.com

Dima Reiderman, VP Marketing, Tel: +356-99780062 or email: dimar@aspireglobal.com

About Aspire Global

Founded in 2005, Aspire Global offers a full-service iGaming solution for operators and white labels. The robust, market-leading platform includes a complete suite of services for casino and sportsbook, such as multilingual CRM, payments and risk control, support call center, VIP management and acquisition optimization. Aspire Global also holds licenses in regulated markets including the UK, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and Malta. The company share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier under ASPIRE. Certified Adviser: FNCA AB, Sweden. Please visit Aspireglobal.com

Comments