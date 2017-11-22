AskGamblers’ very own gambling guide is live and ready to roll

PRESS RELEASES

The AskGamblers team is proud to present their brand-new Gambling Guide, an extensive, interactive project designed to provide detailed information on every single aspect of online gambling – from the history of online casinos to types of casino bonuses and everything in between!

The AskGamblers website has proven time and again it doesn’t shy away from pushing boundaries and introducing novelties. Following the same spirit of innovation, AskGamblers’ brand-new

Gambling Guide strives to comprise all the useful information from and about the iGaming universe and offer it to their players in one place for their benefit, convenience and entertainment.

The all-encompassing Gambling Guide is divided into six main parts dealing with a specific online gambling theme, while each major part is further broken down into separate chapters and,

ultimately, lessons, each one providing players with thorough answers and applicable examples.

Ultimately, as the Gambling Guide combines learning with gamification, players will be able to keep track of their progress and test their knowledge by taking carefully devised tests after each

completed section. What’s more, whenever a player masters a specific Gambling Guide part, they will be awarded an attractive title and unique AskGamblers badge, which will serve as proof of

their envious gambling knowledge.

Denis Ristić, Product Owner at AskGamblers, said: “Our main idea was to bring all the scattered bits of crucial iGaming knowledge together and give players a unique chance to better understand how online casinos work and, more importantly, how to improve their winning chances. I have no doubt that the Gambling Guide will revolutionise gameplay. Plus, it’s heaps of fun!”

Feel free to start your online gambling journey right away. All you need to do is check out the AskGamblers Gambling Guide, find answers to every burning iGaming question you’ve ever had

and, once you feel ready, test your expertise on the Gambling Guide quizzes!

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers, officially the Best Casino Website in 2016, provides the most trusted, unbiased casino, slot, and bonus reviews. It also features real player opinions and ratings highly valuable

in the community. Thanks to its unique Casino Complaint Service over $11.5 million has been returned to players so far. Get the truth, then play!

For more information please contact:

dubravka@askgamblers.com

