SkillOnNet launches Realistic Games content

Casino group rolls out slots across its brands

Reading, 21st November 2017: Slots from award-winning casino supplier Realistic Games are now live across SKillOnNet’s brands, including PlayOjo, SlotsMagic, EUcasino, and LuckyNiki.com

Recent releases Win Sprint, Symmetry, and the shortlisted Game of the Year Time is Money have been made available alongside player favourites Super Graphics Upside Down and Six Appeal on the sites.

These will be joined in the new year by a host of exciting new games which are scheduled to be released on phone, tablet and desktop.

SkillOnNet spokesman Andy Andrews said: “Realistic Games’ slots have proven popular in markets around the globe, so we are delighted our players can experience them now too.

“Our aim is to offer them a wide selection of quality games, so joining forces with Realistic and adding their portfolio of proven performers was an easy decision to make.”

Robert Lee, Senior Commercial Manager at Realistic Games, said: “We are very pleased to be providing our slots to SkillOnNet, who have a number of successful casino brands.

“We’re confident that their customers will be engaged and entertained by them, no matter what device they choose to play them on, and we look forward to delivering new content in the coming months.”

About Realistic Games:

Based in Reading, Berkshire, Realistic Games is a leading supplier of high-quality, electronic gaming content to some of the world’s most successful operators. Our technologists, designers and modellers have many years of experience in both the land-based and digital gaming markets. We are passionate about the products we create. The team specialise in creating roulette, blackjack, slots, and fixed odds games tailored to a wide variety of devices, including PCs, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets. The games are fully-hosted on our ReGaL games platform, and are accessible to customers through a simple integration. ReGaL first went into production for Stan James in April 2011. Subsequent launches followed with BetVictor, Ladbrokes, bet365, Boylesports, Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral, Gala Bingo, Bede Gaming, Gaming Realms, Daub, Betfair, NYX, Rank, Optima, FSB, Leo Vegas, Vera and John, Betsson, GVC, and The Kindred Group.

