RISQ’s RNG set to power new IWG games

London, 21st November 2017 – Online instant win games supplier IWG has agreed a deal to launch an exciting new range of jackpots powered by the RNG engine of London-based technology company RISQ.

The insurance-backed solution enables the creation of non-networked prize pots worth up to £25 million on a wide number of game types and channels.

The new offering, which will be rolled out in the next few months, will be the first of its kind in the market, opening up the opportunity for operators to harness the acquisition and retention qualities of jackpots.

RISQ’s B2B Director, Tom Mitchell, said the deal was the first step in RISQ’s push to help their pre-eminent partners maximise margins and revenues.

He said: “Our Jackpot RNG delivers a rare blend of cutting-edge technology, custo mised development, and sophisticated risk-management. It’s great to see a progressive supplier like IWG recognise both our flexibility and scalability. It’s a combination which enables them to offer operators robustly insured instant win content on jackpots.”

Using adjustable odds, flexible jackpot totals, and variable pay tables, RISQ allow operators to build their own unique jackpot games.

Rhydian Fisher, CEO at IWG, said: “We’re pleased to announce our first collaboration with RISQ. It’s a relationship which I’m sure will only continue to grow and prosper. We’re committed to delivering the very best instant win games that entertain and engage players, and RISQ’s flexibility and escalating limits set them apart in our book.

“As the market develops, it’s ever more critical to harness the ability to offer huge jackpots which enhance the playability of our games suite, and this partnership with RISQ secures that future.”

RISQ, who are licensed by gambling regulators in the UK and Alderney, as well as having an insurance licence, also offer hedge bets and insurance on the outcomes of over 50 international lotteries.

Equally importantly, RISQ’s technology runs off the latest software, which both vets and protects data with automated timestamps and the most robust anti-interference systems available.

In addition, they have access to A-rated insurance limits of up to £250m.

With their unique structure and technology, this B2B-only platform allows affiliates, operators, platforms and game developers the opportunity to access and use Jackpots in a scalable and flexible way.

About RISQ:

RISQ are a London-based technology company offering the highest levels of precision and data analytics in jackpot risk management. The company provide hedge bets and insurance on the outcomes of international lotteries and have access to the largest insurance limits in the industry. RISQ’s Jackpot RNG (Random Number Generator) is suited to a wide range of applications, tailoring odds, jackpot-size and frequency to any operator’s specific needs. These scalable jackpot solutions stimulate traffic, acquisitions, and player behaviour in the global-gaming and digital-marketing sector. RISQ think differently, seeking out opportunities that allow clients to increase their margins and maximise returns through innovative technology, allied to a unique corporate structure. The company process over 40,000 bets per day, generating well over £50m in payouts for a range of B2B partners. UKGC and Alderney-licensed, RISQ offer the first-ever insured RNG solution with scope to grow limits up to £250m per play.

