MintBet Partners with Income Access

Irish online sports-betting brand to integrate with the Income Access Network for launch of its new affiliate programme

Montreal, QC. 20th November 2017 – MintBet, the online sports-betting and casino brand operated by the Ireland-headquartered iGaming and retail betting operator McBride Racing Ltd., has announced a partnership with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. Under the deal, the new MintBet affiliate programme, which is set to launch in the next month, will be powered by the Income Access Network, an affiliate network tailored to the needs of iGaming operators.

Launched earlier this year, MintBet is licensed in the Republic of Ireland under the Gambling Act of 2015 and is also regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. The brand allows Irish and UK players to wager online on a wide range of sports markets, including football, tennis, horse and greyhound racing, and darts. Powered by an FSB Tech platform and offering generous value odds and player promotions, the brand also features in-play sports-betting, an online casino with multiple slots and table games as well as a live-dealer casino.

As part of MintBet’s strategy to expand its presence in the UK market in 2018, the brand will invest in growing its affiliate marketing channel. The MintBet affiliate programme will therefore integrate with the Income Access Network, the iGaming industry’s longest-serving independent affiliate network. Once launched, the Network, which is powered by Income Access’ affiliate software, will connect the programme to more than 25,000 gaming affiliates, allowing MintBet to rapidly recruit affiliate partners and grow the programme post-launch.

Thomas McBride, Head of Marketing at MintBet, said: “Income Access’ reputation in the iGaming affiliate marketing technology space is unparalleled, so they were the obvious choice of network provider for driving the launch of our new affiliate programme. The software’s sophisticated reporting functionality and large network of affiliates will provide strong support for enhanced player acquisition.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “We look forward to seeing our affiliate network play an instrumental role in growing the MintBet brand via the affiliate marketing channel. Our technology solutions have a strong track record in expanding innovative sports-betting brands like MintBet into new markets, especially the UK.”

About MintBet.com

Founded in 1979, McBride Racing Ltd. established its retail arm in 2003 and now offers a high-performance sports-betting and online casino service. MintBet is the exciting and dynamic online rebrand of McBride Racing Ltd, benefitting from over 40 years of industry experience as the family-run bookmaker of choice for customers in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe Group plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol (PAYS.L). For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

