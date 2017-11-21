Inaugural Videoslots Awards to be held during SiGMA week

PRESS RELEASES

Casino operator to honour best suppliers and slots titles at ceremony

21st November, 2017 – Leading online casino operator Videoslots.com will host the first Videoslots Awards on November 24th at its offices in Malta.

The invite-only awards ceremony will recognise the industry’s best casino suppliers, as well as its most innovative and enjoyable slots titles.

Awards will be voted for by a judging panel chosen by, and including, Videoslots’ senior executives, while the Game of the Year award will be chosen by players of casino forum Casinomeister.

Alexander Stevendahl, CEO at Videoslots.com, said: “We’re excited to host our industry peers and valued suppliers at the inaugural Videoslots Awards.

“Suppliers sometimes don’t get the headlines and acclaim that operators enjoy, but without them continuing to innovate and provide us with fantastic slots and table games, the online casino industry wouldn’t be as successful as it is. The Videoslots Awards are about rewarding them for that.”

Videoslots will also present the ’Golden V’ award to the provider which has most shared the operator’s ambition to service its players with a unique and innovative casino experience over recent years.

Other categories at this year’s show include:

• Game of the year

• Provider of the year

• Best low volatility game

• Best medium volatility game

• Best high volatility game

• Best mobile game

• Account manager of the year

• Best innovation

• Rising star

• Golden V Award

The black-tie event will be a new addition to SIGMA week in Malta, with it taking place on the penultimate night of one of the biggest gaming trade shows around.

Attendees will enjoy a night of entertainment in Videoslots’ luxury offices before they are taken by a surprise means of transport to Level 22, one of St Julian’s hottest nightspots, for an eventful after-party.

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,300 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It was the winner of Best Casino at the 2015 and 2016 Casinomeister Awards, Best Gaming Experience and Best Casino Manager at the 2016 Casinomeister Awards, and Best Slots Operator at the 2017 International Gaming Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Limited, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

