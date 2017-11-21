Goldenpalace.be awarded A+ license and expands Live Casino

PRESS RELEASES

Goldenpalace.be confirmed that the Golden Palace Group has obtained the right to operate an A+ license. With this license, it joins a select group of operators in the regulated Belgian market.

The Belgian Gaming Commission has entered www.goldenpalace.be into the table of official A+ licensed operators. Goldenpalace.be, is primarily focused on the Belgian market, and was already operating under the B+ license since 2011 and was one of the very first sites to launch a legal Belgian gaming offering. The brand has been expanding its portfolio of casino games and recently added sports betting.

“Improving the player experience has always been a key focus point at Goldenpalace.be. This A+ license gives us the opportunity to take further steps in ensuring the best possible product gaming experience for our players”, says Tim Boonen, Head of Online at Goldenpalace.be.

“We are delighted to see our partners expand their offering of games” says Kfir Kugler, Ezugi CEO. “We are committed to our partnership with Goldenpalace.be who has now increased their offering of Live Dealer Casino games to 6 Roulette Tables, 6 Blackjack Tables, 3 Baccarat Tables and a Casino Hold’em table. These new games will help continue their phenomenal growth in the Belgium market and position them as the preferred option for players.”

About Ezugi

Ezugi is an innovative live dealer gaming system provider, both for land-based casinos and regulated digital operators via a global network of offices and Live Dealer Studios thus allowing a localised service to their clients.

Ezugi’s system is designed to integrate a live dealer’s video feed with multiple operators’ websites, languages, and currencies. Ezugi offers real-money revenue generating live games such as Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Over the Table (OTT) and Lottery as well as RNG games and mini-games.

For more information, visit www.Ezugi.com

About Golden Palace:

Golden Palace is Belgian market leader with over 40 gaming halls and betting shops. The Group also has an online platform goldenpalace.be on which players can bet on sports and play casino games, including a live casino. Golden Palace is committed to ethical marketing. In recent years the experienced group has enjoyed a significant growth, both online and land based.

For more information please contact Tim Boonen – Head of Online: tim.boonen@bwc.be

