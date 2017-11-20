Slotegrator started cooperating with Red Rake Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

Slotegrator, a prominent online casino software supplier, added the Spanish game developer, Red Rake Gaming, to its list of partners.

The development company produces a casino software since 2011 and has already changed the sense of gaming. Moreover, the company is a creator of the world’s first slot with Orbital Reels, named Wildcano.

Every day, people from all around the globe play 5 million rounds, which amounts 50 spins per second.

The overall number of users is now over 15 million. Red Rake is widely recognized for its products based on unique features and bonuses, realistic animation and unmatched quality. BMM Spain Testlabs that verifies its transparency test the provider’s software.

Being completely licensed, the software is available in more than 100 countries. In addition, the company also produces platforms for social networks.

Red Rake offers non-trivial, reliable and friendly with any devices product range that will encourage the development of any online casino. The developer releases at least 15 new games on an annual basis.

Recently, Slotegrator also signed a cooperation agreement with the British provider Platipus Gaming. The owners of online projects be able to integrate the Red Rake’s and other provider’s games within a single API-protocol from Slotegrator. It will take just a few minutes. To get more details, feel free to contact with the Slotegrator’s experts through live chat on www.slotegrator.com.

Comments