Meet exciting games provider Wazdan at SiGMa 2017

Tuesday, November 14, 2017, Malta – Casino games provider Wazdan will be exhibiting at this year’s SiGMA event

at the MFCC in Ta Qali, Malta on the 23rd and 24th of November with a number of new games and a highly

innovative energy-saving games mode.

Wazdan will be present with their stand at B138 showcasing the games that are building real traffic, displaying

features that include a world-first real-time in-game ‘Volatility Level control’ and seeking partnership opportunities

with operators looking to enhance their content offering. Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Magic

Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Delegates will also be able to see demos of upcoming titles Los Muertos,

Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others.

A market leader in providing innovative online gaming content honed from years of experience in the land-based

market across Central Europe, Wazdan have over 100 HTML5 casino games full of innovative, industry-first features

licensed in Malta, Curacao and soon UK.

SiGMA has established itself as one of the leading iGaming exhibitions in the event calendar. With a new venue to

accommodate twice as many exhibitors and around 6000 delegates, SiGMA 2017 is the prime event for operators,

suppliers, affiliates and more taking place in the heart of gaming in Europe, Malta.

David Mann, Sales and Business Development Manager at Wazdan said: “We cannot wait to showcase our games andworld-leading features at one of the most important exhibitions in the industry, SiGMA. Not only will we have our latest games ready-to-play but we can discuss concrete business that builds impressive traffic volumes. We also have a surprise for all the delegates attending SiGMa this year.”

For further information visit www.wazdan.com or email: dm@wazdan.com or set up a meeting directly by calling

David Mann on +356 9907 3458.

ABOUT WAZDAN

Wazdan is a rapidly growing online games provider for many casinos and other key partners. With a portfolio of over 100 worldclass games for instant play and, most importantly, smartphones (iOS and Android). Wazdan complies with MGA regulations as well as Curacao licensing, and the RNG that’s used in their games is actually certified by NMi, which means that all Wazdan

