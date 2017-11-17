Income Access to exhibit at 2017 Summit of iGaming Malta (SiGMA)

PRESS RELEASES

Digital marketing solutions provider will send key team members to annual iGaming event

Montreal, QC. November 2017 – Income Access, Paysafe’s digital marketing technology and services provider, has announced that it will be exhibiting at this year’s Summit of iGaming Malta (SiGMA). The event will be held at the Malta Fairs & Convention Centre (MFCC), Ta’ Qali, Malta, from 22nd to 25th November.

Sarafina Wolde Gabriel, Vice President of Strategy & Operations; Jonathan Vintner, Global Head of Sales; and Melissa Del Gaudio, Director of Account Management, will be located at stand #191, where they will showcase the company’s range of digital marketing solutions, including its mobile app-tracking and Ad Serving tools.

Paysafe’s Income Access team will offer attendees a demo of its affiliate software platform, which has won eGR’s ‘Affiliate Software’ B2B award four times since 2013 and supports Income Access’ corresponding affiliate network. The team will also promote its full range of marketing services, including SEM, web design, media buy services, marketing audits and content marketing.

SiGMA, which is now in its fourth year, will feature four different conferences with more than 60 speakers, and play host to over 100 exhibitors. This year’s summit is also expected to see more than 5,000 participants.

The event comes near the end of 2017, a successful year for Income Access. The company celebrated its 15th year in the affiliate marketing industry and collected a third consecutive “Acquisition & Retention Partner of the Year” award at the eGR North America Awards in April.

Wolde Gabriel said: “SiGMA is an excellent opportunity for iGaming brands across Europe to get up to speed on industry trends, which is particularly important at this time of the year when teams are planning their 2018 digital marketing strategy.

“We’re looking forward to exchanging insights with fellow iGaming professionals, building new relationships and catching up with our existing partners.”

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires. For more information, visit: www.incomeaccess.com.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe Group plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol (PAYS.L). For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

