Delta Projects ready to gear up at SiGMA

PRESS RELEASES

17th November, 2017 (Stockholm) – Delta Projects, the renowned Swedish-based adtech provider, is bound for this year’s SiGMA summit in Malta, where it will showcase a state-of-the-art data management platform (DMP) for top operators.

The igaming conference, the island’s largest, has been chosen as the ideal venue to promote Delta Projects’ new iGaming Audience Platform (www.igamingaudience.com) a full-stack offering that collates, analyses and administers customer data in order to better understand player behaviour.

SiGMA is set to provide another significant step in Delta Projects’ drive to extend its footprint into the igaming space, where the importance of delivering the right message at the right time has never been more pivotal to providing the optimal customer experience.

Delta Projects Commercial Director Max Hamberg said: “In an increasingly competitive market, understanding the varying requirements of your client base has never been more important.

“Our iGaming Audience Platform is a full-service solution which allows operators to plan and track campaigns in real-time with its unique, easily-intelligible reporting. Marshalling big data and machine-learning models, operators can now clearly compile and target different player-groups, gearing adverts, offers and bonuses to specific client-requirements.

“We’re excited to be making our SiGMA debut. With so much key development already behind us, we can’t wait to meet new clients with whom we can broaden our mutual horizons. We look forward to welcoming you, and unpacking our plans at stand B129.”

Delta Projects has worked with industry-leading clients across a number of fields in the Nordics – including Singapore Airlines and Hyundai – and earlier this year announced its first gaming partner, Svenska Spel, Sweden’s state-owned betting operator.

To book an appointment with Delta Projects, please email: sales@deltaprojects.com

About Delta Projects

Delta Projects is a leading European adtech provider. It offers a full stack of programmatic platforms for campaign-management and execution, ad-serving, machine-learning, analysis and reporting. Delta Projects counts many of the Nordics’ largest companies among its clients, including Singapore Airlines, Hyundai and Svenska Spel. It employs more than 60 people at offices in Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Düsseldorf and Amsterdam.

