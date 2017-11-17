BtoBet’s “Technifying iGaming Tour 2017” at the Summit of iGaming Malta

PRESS RELEASES

Art and iGaming partnering for the first time in the industry at SIGMA.

After the exclusive technology meetings worldwide – in Latin America, Africa and Central–Eastern Europe – BtoBet is now bringing its Technology iGaming Tour 2017 to the heart of the Mediterranean region.

During SIGMA, the international iGaming Summit in Malta, a special insight into the contemporary and future needs of the igaming industry will be revealed by BtoBet’s chairman Alessandro Fried as a speaker at the technology talks planned during the summit.

To feed your anticipation, download the Industry Report “Platform: in-house or outsourced? Trusting times.”

At SIGMA, the multinational company is going to be once again a visionary and forerunner of change. In fact, for the first time in the gambling industry, BtoBet will bring an unprecedented show, mixing technology, art and music. How? By performing a spectacular metaphor, creating a meaningful parallelism between the igaming industry and the dancing spheres where harmony, balance, knowledge, trust and flexibility are essential to cement a relationship, allowing partners to stay tuned to the rhythm of the relative scenarios and succeed. Hence, in the same way partners must trust each other while dancing, sustaining their bodies and following the guide-steps of the choreography, at the same pace operators must totally trust their technology software providers to let them guide the gambling business in the best way.

Commenting on BtoBet’s participation in SIGMA, Eman Pulis – fou nder and CEO of Summit of iGaming Malta – highlighted:

“We are very pleased to welcome BtoBet’s totally new presentation at SIGMA this year. It is a farsighted software provider for the igaming industry and I firmly believe all the attendees will be amazed by the content and the style of its exclusive and breathtaking technology-show.”

About the Technifying iGaming Tour 2017- Malta, BtoBet’s CMO Sabrina Soldá concluded:

“I wish to thank SIGMA promoters who always support us. BtoBet is aiming to communicate the importance of a trusted technological partner to follow on the iGaming floor in order to let operations dance to the rhythm of the highest tech beat. I’m sure the novelty we are proposing at the MFCC during the upcoming week will leave the operators and all the attendees completely surprised and amazed at the same time.”

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a pioneer in new technologies for iGaming operators and the betting industry by using technological intelligence as its main base for its products. It offers unique, customisable, secure and flexible cloud based systems delivering unprecedented capabilities to drive sportsbook and iGaming business. BtoBet has offices in Macedonia, Italy and Malta. The Technical team of the company is in Skopje and has an ever-growing team of developers. BtoBet’s dynamic Sportsbook team operates from Rome, whilst Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre.

