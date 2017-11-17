Top 10 Startup Pitch finalists revealed ahead of SiGMA 2017

CONFERENCES

Mark your calendars because the Summit of iGaming Malta (SiGMA) is back, and it’s bigger than ever.

The fourth edition of Malta’s biggest iGaming summit will be held between Nov. 22 and 25 at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre, the largest venue on the island, to accommodate the huge number of people expected to attend.

“We’re truly overwhelmed and humbled by the hype and excitement surrounding SiGMA 2017,” SiGMA founders Eman Pulis and Dennis Dyhr-Hansen told CalvinAyre.com. “Since last year’s show finished, interest started building up immediately and has continue to do so, increasing in intensity with every month that passed. The floorplan has been sold out for months and almost every major hotel on the island is fully booked by SiGMA attendees, which is really quite something. Everything is going to plan and we’re expecting up to 7000 delegates, which is unprecedented for an iGaming event in Malta. We really can’t wait to kick off proceedings next week and show the iGaming world what SiGMA is all about.”

SiGMA Startup Pitch



One of the most awaited events at SiGMA 2017 is the Startup Pitch, which will take place on Nov. 24.

For the second edition of the competition, 10 startups will be given three minutes to pitch their companies and products to a panel of investors and audience in a Dragon’s Den-like environment.

This year, the top 10 finalists include AffChain, BotGaming, Esports.com, FanLeague, Karma Holdings Limited, MIR Limited, PVP, Snapscreen, Sportsinnovation A/S, and Triggy AB.

Representatives of these companies will have to face a panel of successful entrepreneurs, including Morten Klen, of Klein Group; Carla Maree Vella, of Optimizer Invest; Julie Meyer, of Ariadne Capital; Simon Collins, of Gaming Realms; Robin Reed, of Gaming Innovation Group; Roger Walker, of Partis Solutions; and Ory Weihs, of XLMedia.

Malta Gaming Awards



Also returning next week for its second edition is the Malta Gaming Awards.

The ceremony will scheduled for Nov. 22, the night before SiGMA 2017 opens its doors, and organizers said it will be a night to remember. The Malta Gaming Awards will have 12 categories, each recognizing a specific contribution to the iGaming industry.

This year’s categories include Innovator of the Year, Corporate Responsibility of the Year, Affiliate of the Year, ICO of the Year, Lotto Product of the Year, Casino of the Year, Fastest Growing White Label of the Year, Games Vendor of the Year, Sports Book Operator of the Year, Careers Program of the Year, Legal Firm of the Year, and Investor of the Year.

The awards ceremony is a fundraiser organized with The BiG Foundation, and all proceeds will go to charity. Malta President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca is expected to attend as guest of honor.

