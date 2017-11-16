Half of Sunday’s NFL matchups see road teams favored in week 11

SPORTS

There are 12 games scheduled for Sunday in Week 11 of the NFL season. In those 12 matchups, six road teams are favored, including the Kansas City Chiefs (6-3), who are listed as the biggest chalk overall at -11 visiting the New York Giants (1-8).

It is hard to fathom the betting public will find any way to back the stumbling Giants despite the fact that they have won four of the past five and covered seven of eight in the series.

However, it would not be surprising to see some of the other five home underdogs get support from bettors on Sunday, especially the Green Bay Packers (5-4) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (4-5).

While Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley is considered questionable with a hamstring injury, there is a chance this line could flip from +2 if he is cleared to play based on his performance last week in a 23-16 road win over the Chicago Bears. The Ravens lost at home to the Bears in Week 6 and have dropped three of four.

Speaking of Chicago (3-6), head coach John Fox’s team is listed as a 3-point home dog versus the Detroit Lions (5-4) and has done well in that role recently. The Bears are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games as home dogs, winning five of them outright. The Lions have also failed to cover the spread in four of the past five meetings.

The Dallas Cowboys (5-4) are another very public team that could see money come in on them even though they will again be playing without star running back Ezekiel Elliott. With Elliott serving the first game of his six-game suspension, the Cowboys lost 27-7 last week to the Atlanta Falcons.

However, Dallas is 9-3 straight up in its last 12 home games and may see the line shrink from +3.5 to a field goal or less against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) prior to kickoff for Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles are coming off a bye and may be worth fading as they ride an NFL-best seven-game winning streak into AT&T Stadium. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led his team to a 29-23 overtime victory in the last home meeting, and he should be extra motivated to be playing opposite fellow second-year signal caller Carson Wentz.

