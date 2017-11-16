SportingTech partners with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

iGaming software developer to use Income Access’ affiliate platform to enhance client programmes

Montreal, QC. November 2017 – SportingTech, a Portugal-based supplier of high-end software for online and retail gaming operators, has partnered with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The partnership will see SportingTech leverage Income Access’ tracking and analytics platform in the management of affiliate programmes for its catalogue of operator clients.

Operating in over 15 regulated markets, SportingTech offers a range of products to its iGaming partners, supporting an array of languages, currencies and operational requirements to create tailored solutions to meet client needs. Specialising in iGaming solutions and omni-channel retail, the company boasts a robust sportsbook engine, casino and virtual sports content, customised betting experiences and state-of-the-art in-play software.

Partners of SportingTech also benefit from its trustworthy business intelligence, which helps to manage all operational information through an intuitive analytics tool. With a modular platform approach, effective CRM solution and a payment gateway that provides advanced payment services, SportingTech has established itself as a leader in tailored omni-channel strategies.

The Income Access affiliate platform, which features flexible commission pay-outs, end-to-end tracking and reporting, and a comprehensive digital campaign management tool, will enable SportingTech clients and their respective affiliates to easily identify actionable data to improve player conversions. Winner of eGaming Review’s B2B ‘Affiliate Software’ award four times since 2013, the platform also features advanced ad targeting capabilities based on geo-location and other criteria.

Aposta7 and Betzest are two of the clients currently partnered with SportingTech that will integrate with the Income Access affiliate software. Aposta7 is a sportsbook targeting the Portuguese market, while Betzest, a Malta-licensed sportsbook and casino operator for the Scandinavian market, is set to launch soon and will feature games from leading providers such as NetEnt and Microgaming.

Gonçalo Marcelino, Head of Business Development at SportingTech, said: “SportingTech is dedicated to providing our partners with effective and innovative tools and services to help operators achieve their business goals. Partnering with Income Access takes us one step further to ensure that we meet the affiliate channel and tracking performance expectations of our clients.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “We are delighted to be working with SportingTech, a provider of innovative software for gaming operators, and a company which is focused on delivering world-class solutions to its clients. In this day and age, more than ever, innovation around customer experience is a vital factor in attracting and retaining customers. Just like our Income Access team, SportingTech puts customers at the heart of what they do.”

For more information about the partnership and upcoming programme launch, please contact SportingTech.

About SportingTech

Consumers expect to place their bets anywhere, at any time of day, from any device, machine or channel. They expect the same experience from one touch-point to another. Today’s gamers are unwittingly omni-channel.

SportingTech offers a high-end software that enables online and retail gaming operators to run their gaming site and completely manage their customer base. A complete suite of products that can be used like a whole platform, or alternatively as single modules to be integrated within existing platforms.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires. For more information, visit: www.incomeaccess.com.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe Group plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol (PAYS.L). For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

