Pariplay springs Jack in the Box casino slot on iGaming Industry

Real-money HTML5 video slot brings the thrills and excitement of big-top circuses to the online casino vertical

16th November 2017 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and iLotteries, has launched Jack in the Box, a real-money online video slot. An original title developed in HTML5 for cross-device play, the new casino slot conjures up the fun and surprises of the golden age of big-top circuses yet features state-of-the-art UX and cutting-edge graphical design and soundtrack.

A six-reel, 100-line video slot, the latest original title developed by Pariplay’s in-house development studio caters to player nostalgia for the vibrant, colourful world of travelling circuses. Against the background of a classic red-and-white striped big-top tent, Jack in the Box features engaging circus-themed symbols, including performing elephants and lions, human cannons and top-hats with magic rabbits. Background carnival music evocative of the circuses of yesteryear and hocus pocus-themed sound effects complement the slot’s graphical elements.

Jack in the Box boasts free spins, expanding wilds, sticky wilds and also provides a bonus game (with iconic jack-in-the-box symbols) to maximise player retention. Jack in the Box’s mega symbols, a visually-engaging 4×4 expanded version of the standard pay-out symbol over reels 2 through 5, will also serve to optimise customers’ playing time.

A return to player (RTP) ratio of 95.98% ensures that Jack in the Box players have a strong financial incentive to enjoy the game. Customer trust is ensured by the game’s certification by the UK Gambling Commission, the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Expanding Pariplay’s iGaming content portfolio of over 100 video and classic slots, instant-win games, online scratch cards and bingo games, Jack in the Box is the latest Pariplay original slot release following the incredible success of the Pets and Fire vs ice slots in Q3 2017.

Adrian Bailey, Managing Director at Pariplay Ltd., said: “Original video slots are a core development focus for our studio, and Jack in the Box stands out in our portfolio as the most sophisticated and visually stunning title we’ve developed to date. We are confident that it will become a stand-out game in the casino offerings of our existing clients as well as operators we partner with going forward.”

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading provider of Internet Gaming Systems offering state of the art in-house developed gaming platforms and Internet games as well as integrated third party games from leading industry companies. Founded in 2010 our team has over 40 gaming experts built to support our customers’ requirements in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The company is licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, the HM Government of Gibraltar’s Gambling Division, and the Alderney Gambling Control Commission. Our Gaming Systems, RNG and all of our games are certified and tested by GLI (Gaming Laboratories International) and Australia-based iTechLab, both of whom are the industry standard for online gaming testing and certification.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understand the importance of responsible gaming and as such has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible fashion. The system combines identity verification with age verification and Geo-Location services to determine whether an individual meets the minimum age requirement and is playing within a specific territory. We have implemented various responsible gaming tools and mechanics to meet different regulatory standards and have provided players with a sophisticated self-exclusion tool that offers them an easy way to manage their gaming habits. In addition to all of the above Pariplay works with GamCare, a leading provider of information, advice, support and free counselling for the prevention and treatment of problem gambling.

At present, Pariplay provides its systems and games to customers in Europe, North America and Africa. Among these customers are state and private lotteries, online gaming operators like 888 and land based tribal casinos in the USA.

