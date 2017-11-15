Live the high-life in Play’n GO’s new slot Fu Er Dai

PRESS RELEASES

15th November, 2017 – Leading mobile slots specialist Play’n GO has launched Fu Er Dai, a lavish slot inspired by the designer lifestyles of China’s super-rich.

Players will enter a world of flash gold watches, expensive cell phones and other luxury items in the five-reel, 10 pay line slot.

A girl with a dragon tattoo will occasionally present herself on the gameboard, covering an entire reel, helping players to further wins.

These will be enhanced when two appear simultaneously, with players granted five free Win Spins, and at least one guaranteed to hit a winning combination.

Developed in Play’n GO’s standard HTML5, players will experience the usual intricate graphics and realistic sound effects across all devices.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO of Play’n GO, said: “Fu Er Dai channels the extravagance of the lifestyle by the same name, and it can transport our players to a new world of luck, lavishness and luxury.

“We’re sure players will love escaping to the decadent world of the Chinese nouveau riche which will be brought to life by our usual striking graphics and immersive soundscape.”

Fu Er Dai continues Play’n GO’s strategy of developing a diverse game portfolio across various genres and game types, suitable for operators and players around the world.

Recent Asian-inspired releases Prosperity Palace, Big Win Cat, and the much-anticipated sequel Reactoonz, have already proven popular with a diverse customer base since going live.

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

Comments