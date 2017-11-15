IWG launches Big Money Slingo bonus

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday 15th November, 2017: IWG – a world leader in supplying online, instant win games – has announced the launch of Big Money Slingo Bonus, the latest addition to its pioneering Big Money Slingo series of instant win games that have been licensed from Gaming Realms.

Offering an exciting mix of slots and bingo, Big Money Slingo Bonus combines a £250,000 jackpot with an engaging free spins mode.

The innovative bonus feature gives players the opportunity to hunt for the biggest wins, scattering five keys which, if collected, unlock a Super Spin of the Wheel bonus round with a guaranteed prize of up to £250.

Big Money Slingo Bonus comes after the release of IWG’s ground breaking Big Money Slingo product in 2016.

Leon Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at IWG, said: “Slingo has quickly become one of the most popular online games in the world, and we’re hugely excited to be launching Big Money Slingo Bonus to both the lottery and commercial sectors.

“We’ve worked closely with Gaming Realms for a number of years and we’re thrilled to be launching another Slingo game.

“The instant win vertical continues to grow rapidly, and we will be signing major deals with a number of leading operators, who have seen the value that games like Big Money Slingo Bonus can bring, over the coming weeks and months.”



Patrick Southon at Gaming Realms, added: “IWG are market leaders when it comes to instant win content and we are always happy to license our games to quality suppliers like them.

“The popularity of Slingo shows no signs of slowing down and we’re sure that Big Money Slingo Bonus will be another big success in the instant win market.”

The release of Big Money Slingo Bonus follows the March 2017 launch of Cash Buster Towers, while the provider signed a deal to supply its entire product portfolio to Pariplay in September 2017.

