Ukrainian Gaming Industry Association (UGIA) announces December 8 as the new date for the Ukrainian Gaming Summit 2017

14 November, 2017 – Kyiv – After local force majeure technical delay, the organizers of the Ukrainian Gaming Summit 2017 have revealed the new date for the event which is now going to take place on the 8th of December.

The conference is an important event in the gaming calendar and it offers the unique opportunity for international and local operators to share their thoughts on a clear regulation with the local government officials who will be present at the event.

Among the keynote speakers you will find Iryna Sergienko (President of the Ukrainian Association of the Gaming Industry), Nina Yuzhanina (Member of the Verhovna Rada (Parliament), Head of the Committee on Tax and Customs Policy), Serhiy Marchenko (Deputy Minister of Finances), Jerome Vacher (IMF Representative in Ukraine), Francesco Baranca (Chairman of Committee on Ethics and Fair Play of Football Federation of Ukraine) and many more.

Delegate pass price breakdown:

Advance Rate (25% Off): 312 EUR – Sales end on December 1

Regular Rate (no discount): 498 EUR – Sales end on December 8

You can register on the following link: https://ugs2017.com.ua/register-now/

Below is the updated agenda for the event

9:00 – 10:00 – Registration, delegate badge pickup

10:00 – 10:15 – Welcome speech – Iryna Sergienko, President of the Ukrainian Association of the Gaming Industry

10:15 – 11:40 – Panel discussion – Responsible legalization of the gaming industry

Moderator: Anton Podlutsky

Speakers:

· Nina Yuzhanina, Member of the Verhovna Rada (Parliament), Head of the Committee on Tax and Customs Policy.

· Serhiy Marchenko, Deputy Minister of Finances

· Jerome Vacher, IMF Representative in Ukraine

· Algidras Shemeta, Business Ombudsman

· Robert Khorolskyy, PhD in Law, Associate Professor

Key topics:

· International obligations of Ukraine

· Unification of the legislation with the EU

· Legalization of the gaming industry: a critical moment for the growth of the country

· New incomes for the state budget

11:40 – 12:00 – Networking break – coffee, tea, cookies and small snacks

11:30 – 13:00 – Panel discussion – Investment potentials of the gaming industry projects – demands of the investors

Moderator: Oksana Kryzhanivska, Chairman of the Investments Committee of ICC Ukraine

Key topics:

· Success stories of different investment projects

· Gaming industry for small, middle and big businesses: experience, obstacles, perspectives

· Investment projects in Ukraine – UA GAME MAP

· Sources of capital: proposals from international donors and local sector

13:00 – 14:00 – Complimentary Networking Buffet Lunch

14:00 – 15:00 – Panel discussion – Gaming legislation for Ukraine – kick-start of the new market

Moderator: Robert Khorolskyy, PhD in Law, Associate Professor.

Key topics:

· Basic principles of licensing

· Mechanisms of state regulation and supervision

· Key legal and technological instruments for the state supervision

· Consumer protection through the state governing

· Analysis of the existing Ukrainian law projects

15:00 – 15:30 – Networking break – coffee, tea, cookies and small snacks

15:30 – 16:30 -Social effects of the responsible legalization

Moderator: (tbd)

Speakers:

· Francesco Baranca, Chairman of Committee on Ethics and Fair Play of Football Federation of Ukraine

Key topics:

· Responsibility of the operators

· Experience in other countries, success and failure stories

· Responsible advertising and marketing activities

Further details about the event can be asked by email hello@ugs2017.com.ua or by contacting Anton Avdeev (+38-050-144-0351)

About Ukranian Gaming Industry Association (organizer of the event)

The Ukrainian Gaming Industry Association (UGIA) was founded in August 2016.

The purpose of UGIA:

Promoting of gaming industry in Ukraine according to the best international practices, drafting of forward legislative initiatives in gaming sphere, attracting investments into state’s economy, and developing gaming market on healthy competition basis.

MISSION AND VALUES:

High quality standards of gaming services for the Ukrainian market, protection of rights of consumers and operators.

