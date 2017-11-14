EvenBet to showcase full product portfolio at SiGMA

PRESS RELEASES

Leading developer ramping up its products and influence in Malta

14th November 2017 – Leading online gaming software developer EvenBet Gaming is all set to showcase an exciting and expandingportfolio at the upcoming SiGMA conference.

Malta’s biggest iGaming summit is held between 23-24 November at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali, and EvenBet is on hand to demonstrate its growing global reach.

The company’s core poker and daily fantasy sports products will be on display to delegates in Malta. This includes new functionality allowing the integration of slots into EvenBet’s HTML5 poker client for the first time, providing a significant boost to cross-selling.

Meanwhile EvenBet’s recently-launched DFS product offers a range of features including the ability to manage fantasy teams during events and communicate with friends and other players via a social layer.

EvenBet’s platform allows operators to seamlessly integrate innovative, market-leading products with dependable turnkey solutions, which deliver scalability without ever sacrificing peace of mind.

Dmitry Starostenkov, EvenBet Gaming CEO, said: “It’s a great time for us to be returning to Malta. With so much core technological evolution already behind us, we can now look forward to growing in accordance with those advances.

“The growth of our daily fantasy sports product has been particularly pleasing. It shows our determination and ability to diversify both the product and platforms of industry leaders across the globe, boosting engagement and retention for operators as we go.

“SiGMA provides us with the perfect opportunity to catch up with existing partners, and meet new clients with whom we can broaden our mutual horizons. You can come and find us at stand S14.”

To book a meeting with EvenBet, please email: sales@evenbetgaming.com.

Last month, EvenBet agreed a new deal to integrate its state-of-the-art poker product into 1XBet’s casino and sportsbook offering.

About EvenBet Gaming

EvenBet Gaming is an online gaming software developer that suppliers customisable and innovative turnkey solutions.

The company develops world-class online poker, casino, sportsbook and daily fantasy sports platforms, and has offices in the USA and Russia employing more than 90 team members.

It has launched more than 50 casino and poker rooms over the past nine years.

