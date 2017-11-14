Casinobarcelona.es launches exclusive Playtech Casino products and joins iPoker

PRESS RELEASES

New partner live with host of best performing Playtech casino content and on Spain’s largest poker network

London: November 14th 2017 – Casinobarcelona.es has launched a new and exclusive online and mobile Playtech casino and gone live on Playtech’s iPoker.es joining a host of well-known brands on Spain’s largest poker network.

Casinobarcelona.es, owned by Grup Peralada, a family-run group of businesses that operates in a variety of sectors including entertainment and culture, is a renowned land-based venue and gaming brand in Spain that opened its online casino in 2012.

Within its exclusive casino products, the brand has access to more than 100 best-performing casino slot, table and card games with a host of new Playtech and premium branded progressive jackpot content launching in the coming months.

Games live today include the hugely successful Omni-channel Age of the Gods suite, Playtech tried and tested classics such as White King, Halloween Fortune and Jackpot Giant as well as a host of smash hit premium branded games.

Playtech’s latest licensee has also joined several other big-name brands on iPoker.es adding even more players to the well-established Spanish network that has been running since poker was regulated in Spain in 2011.

Casino Barcelona selected Playtech’s network as it is the strongest of its kind in the country and is run using Playtech’s successful Source-Based Rake (SBR) Player Valuation Formula.

SBR generates additional recreational player traffic by changing the way in which individual player value is calculated, basing it on a player’s net contribution to network liquidity instead of looking at how much gross rake and fee a player has generated.

Pedro Extremera, Spain Country Manager, Playtech, said: “We’re delighted to have Casino Barcelona join our growing Spanish network and contribute to the growing success of iPoker.es. We look forward to working with the team there and adding to their growing online gaming offering.”

Xavier Ballester, Director at Casino Barcelona Online, said: “This agreement is part of the strategy of Casino Barcelona (both the physical and online casino) to continually strive to offer players the most comprehensive selection of games and content with the highest standards of quality. Incorporating Playtech table games, slots and poker into our online product portfolio gives us the opportunity to offer our players a higher level of entertainment excellence.”

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

www.playtech.com

About CasinoBarcelona.es

Casinobarcelona.es is the online platform of Casino Barcelona, one of Europe’s most prestigious casinos and Spanish market leader. This website is a place where sophistication meets the most innovative gaming systems to provide a unique gaming environment. Casinobarcelona.es has a license from Spain’s National Gambling Commission as well as the world’s most highly demanded online gaming software license.

Casinobarcelona.es is owned by Grup Peralada, the industry leader in Spain for over 30 years which also has casino operations in Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

www.casinobarcelona.es

